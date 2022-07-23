69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Day 2 results: Karnataka thrash BSNL, Tamil Nadu demolish Tripura

Day 2 (July 22) of the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship saw 20 matches take place at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Karnataka thrashed BSNL 43-5 in their opening encounter this season. They also defeated West Bengal by five points in their second match of the season.

Defending Champions Indian Railways topped Group A with two wins from a couple of encounters. They defeated Bihar 42-22 in their latest outing.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Goa each registered a couple of victories on Friday. Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura 46-5 in the lowest scoring encounter of the day.

Punjab, Bihar, Services, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi each won one match on Day 2 of the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Delhi got the better of Puducherry by a couple of points, while Goa defeated Rajasthan by one point in the two closely fought encounters of the day.

69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Results, July 22

Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat 50 - 27 in Pool D

Kerala beat Jharkhand 57 - 28 in Pool E

Karnataka beat BSNL 43 - 5 in Pool F

Chhattisgarh beat Telangana 54 - 48 in Pool G

Punjab beat Uttarakhand 43 - 31 in Pool H

Bihar beat Odisha 51 - 25 in Pool A

Services beat Puducherry 54 - 20 in Pool B

Rajasthan beat Manipur 59 - 18 in Pool C

Maharashtra beat Gujarat 54 - 22 in Pool D

Himachal Pradesh beat Jharkhand 64 - 29 in Pool E

Uttar Pradesh beat Telangana 52-18 in Pool G

Karnataka beat West Bengal 42-37 in Pool F

Delhi beat Puducherry 39-37 in Pool B

Goa beat Manipur 41-10 in Pool C

Tamil Nadu beat Tripura 46-5 in Pool D

Kerala beat Jammu & Kashmir 37-17 in Pool E

Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh 39-33 in Pool G

Haryana beat West Bengal 55-24 in Pool F

Indian Railways beat Bihar 44-22 in Pool A

Goa beat Rajasthan 51-50 in Pool C

69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Fixtures, July 23

BSNL vs West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh vs Telangana

Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab

Assam vs Pondicherry

Services vs Delhi

Tripura vs Gujarat

Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu

Jammu Kashmir vs Haryana

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh

Chadigarh vs Uttarakhand

