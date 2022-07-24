69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Day 3 results: Indian Railways, Services in Quarter-finals

Day 3 (July 23) of the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship saw 11 group stage matches and eight knockout games take place at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

After completing the group stage matches, 16 teams made it to the pre-quarterfinals stage. The 16 teams are Indian Railways, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Services, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, Chandigarh and Maharashtra.

As expected, Services, Haryana and defending champions Indian Railways defeated their opponents in the pre-quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Kerala and Chandigarh were the other five teams that made it to the next round of the competition.

69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Results, July 23

Himachal Pradesh drew with Kerala 28 - 28 in Pool E

Madhya Pradesh beat Telengana 55 - 38 in Pool G

Services beat Delhi 35 - 18 in Pool B

Jharkhand beat Jammu & Kashmir 32 - 25 in Pool E

Haryana beat Karnataka 42 - 30 in Pool F

Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 39 - 30 in Pool D

Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh 56 - 37 in Pool G

Chandigarh beat Uttarakhand 55 - 28 in Pool H

Indian Railways beat Punjab 49-30 in Round of 16 Match 1

Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh 33-27 in Round of 16 Match 2

Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi 41-16 in Round of 16 Match 3

Goa beat Karnataka 40-27 in Round of 16 Match 4

Services beat Madhya Pradesh 48-17 in Round of 16 Match 5

Haryana beat Rajasthan 48-32 in Round of 16 Match 6

Chandigarh beat Bihar 57-48 in Round of 16 Match 7

Maharashtra defeated Kerala 48-30 in Round of 16 Match 8

69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Fixtures, July 24

QF 1 - Indian Railways vs Tamil Nadu

QF 2 - Uttar Pradesh vs Goa

QF 3 - Services vs Haryana

QF 4 - Chandigarh vs Maharashtra

SF 1 - TBD vs TBD

SF 2 - TBD vs TBD

Final - TBD vs TBD

