69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships 2022 Day 1 results: Haryana thrash BSNL, Services demolish Assam on opening day

The opening day of the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship saw 10 matches take place at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.
Hosts Haryana thrashed BSNL 58-5 in their opening encounter of the season. BSNL have returned to the league after missing out in the last few years but didn't have the greatest of starts.
Defending champions Indian Railways started their campaign with a bang, defeating Orissa in their season opener. Services, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa also registered high-margin victories in their opening encounters of the season.
Delhi beat Assam 24-11 in the season's first low-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, Chandigarh defeated Punjab 51-50 in a closely-fought match. Both sides gave it their all to get the victory and it was the former who came out on top.
69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Results, July 21
Haryana beat BSNL 58-5 in Pool F
Indian Railway beat Orissa 51-19 in Pool A
Services beat Assam 55-17 in Pool B
Rajasthan beat Vidarbha 60-31 in Pool C
Maharashtra beat Tripura 69-20 in Pool D
Himachal Pradesh beat Jammu & Kashmir 46-23 in Pool F
Chandigarh beat Punjab 51-50 in Pool H
Uttar Pradesh beat Madhya Pradesh 63-40 in Pool G
Goa beat Vidarbha 48-29 in Pool C
Delhi beat Assam 24-11 in Pool B
69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Fixtures, July 22
Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat
Kerala vs Jharkhand
Karnataka vs BSNL
Chhattisgarh vs Telengana
Uttarakhand vs Punjab
Bihar vs Orissa
Services vs Pondicherry
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
Maharashtra vs Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand
Karnataka vs West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh vs Telangana
Chandigarh vs Andhra Pradesh
Delhi vs Puducherry
Goa vs Manipur
Tamil Nadu vs Tripura
Kerala vs Jammu Kashmir
Haryana vs West Bengal
Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh
Uttarakhand vs Andhra Pradesh
Indian Railways vs Bihar
Manipur vs Vidarbha
Rajasthan vs Goa
Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala