69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships: Indian Railways win 4th consecutive title with a 38-21 victory over Maharashtra in final

Indian Railways won the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships with a dominant performance in the summit clash against Maharashtra. The defending champions beat the surprise package of the tournament 38-21 to win their fourth consecutive trophy.

Maharashtra surprised fans with their incredible journey to the final in the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships. 11 members of the Maharashtra squad had never played at the senior national level before, which is why they were not among the favorites to win the competition.

Maharashtra defeated top teams like Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Haryana on their way to the final. They stunned the home side Haryana in the semifinals, defeating them by 33-27.

Aslam Inamdar and Co. had a chance to script history in Haryana, but the Indian Railways team proved to be too strong for them.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 beat 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗿𝗮 to win their th title in a row at the 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship ⚔️



Updates on the Official Pro Kabaddi app & They came. They saw. They conquered, yet again!𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 beat 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗿𝗮 to win theirth title in a row at the 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship ⚔️Updates on the Official Pro Kabaddi app & prokabaddi.com They came. They saw. They conquered, yet again! 🏆𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 beat 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗿𝗮 to win their 4️⃣th title in a row at the 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship ⚔️Updates on the Official Pro Kabaddi app & prokabaddi.com 📲 https://t.co/6BzMSNJBtA

Indian Railways scored more points than Maharashtra in all four departments. They scored 18 raid points against Maharashtra's 12, while they scored four tackle points more than their rivals.

Indian Railways did not get all out even once and managed to inflict one all-out on Maharashtra.

On top of that, Indian Railways also earned four extra points. The final scoreline read 38-21.

Action will shift to PKL 9 Auction after 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi

🗓️: 𝟓𝐭𝐡 & 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



Save the date for You're invited to this year's first #Pangebaaz event🗓️: 𝟓𝐭𝐡 & 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐Save the date for #VIVOPKLPlayerAuction You're invited to this year's first #Pangebaaz event 😍🗓️: 𝟓𝐭𝐡 & 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐Save the date for #VIVOPKLPlayerAuction 🤩 https://t.co/u698ko0tqB

After an exciting 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships, the focus will now shift to the Pro Kabaddi League auction. The PKL 9 Auction will take place on August 5 and 6 in Mumbai, with more than 500 players set to go under the hammer this time.

PKL franchises would have followed the national championships closely and would likely bid big for the players who impressed them. Aslam Inamdar, the star of runners-up team Maharashtra, has been retained by his franchise Puneri Paltan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far