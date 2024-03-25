70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship: Haryana beat Indian Railways 34-31 to win title

In a thrilling conclusion to the 70th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship, Haryana defeated Indian Railways in a closely contested final, 34-31. This huge victory ends Haryana's trophy drought in the senior nationals and solidifies their position as formidable kabaddi contenders.

From the outset, both sides demonstrated unyielding commitment and skill, laying the groundwork for an exciting matchup. Ashu Malik, Haryana's premier raider, once again rose to the occasion, scoring 13 raid points. His exceptional skills on the mat were important in securing crucial points for his team throughout the battle.

Joining Ashu in the spotlight was Mohit Goyat, the PKL 10 winner, who showcased his all-around capabilities with two raid points and four tackle points. Not to be outdone, Krishan Dhull, renowned as one of the best defenders in PKL Season 10, shone brightly for Haryana, tallying an impressive four tackles to his name.

Despite a brave attempt from Indian Railways, led by the powerful combo of Pankaj Mohite and Sumit Sangwan, as well as staunch defenders Nitesh Kumar and Parvesh Kumar, Haryana's unwavering quest of victory proved unstoppable.

Pankaj's impressive performance, aided by Sangwan's outstanding defensive performance (four tackle points), but unable to turn the tide in Indian Railways' favor.

Semi-Finals: Indian Railways and Haryana Secure Victories in Nail-biting Encounters

Indian Railways defeated Chandigarh 43-41 in the first semi-final 1. Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite demonstrated his extraordinary talent, scoring 12 critical raid points for Indian Railways.

Despite a brave effort by Chandigarh's Pawan Sehrawat, who scored eight raid points and two tackle points, Indian Railways advanced to the final courtesy to a crucial raid point from captain Sunil Kumar.

Haryana advanced to the final following a thrilling match against Maharashtra in the semi final 2, winning 38-37. Nitin Dhankar emerged as Haryana's hero, scoring an impressive 17 points.

Aslam Inamder's Maharashtra put up a valiant battle, with a superb all-around performance, but were defeated by a slim margin, allowing Haryana to continue to the final stage.

In the end, Haryana's unwavering commitment and outstanding performances in all aspects of the game carried them to a historic victory, resulting in joyous celebrations and a spectacular victory in the 70th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship.