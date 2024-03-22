70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship Points Table: Updated standings after Day 1

A total of 20 games were played on Day 1 of the 70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship. We witnessed a few thrilling results on the first day of the campaign. Let’s delve into the details of which team is placed at which spot.

Pool A Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Indian Railway 1 1 33 2 2 Madhya Pradesh 1 1 20 2 3 BSNL 2 0 -53 0

In Pool A, Indian Railway are on top of the standings with two points at a score difference of 33. They secured a win over BSNL by a margin of 40-7. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are at the second rank with a win over BSNL by 29-9, racking up two points. BSNL with two massive defeats are at the third spot in the tally in Pool A with zero points at a score difference of minus 53.

Pool B Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Maharashtra 1 1 17 2 2 Delhi - - - - 3 Gujarat 1 0 -17 0

Moving to Pool B, Maharashtra are right on top with a win over Gujarat 48-31. They have racked up two points in the tally with a score difference of 17.

Delhi is yet to play a game and are placed second, while Gujarat are holding the wooden spoon with zero points at a score difference of minus 17.

Pool C Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Goa 2 2 45 4 2 Bihar 2 2 18 4 3 Manipur 2 0 -26 0 4 West Bengal 2 0 -37 0

In Pool C, Goa are occupying the pole position with four points at a score difference of 45 after winning both their encounters. On the other hand, Bihar are at the second rank with four points at a score difference of 18.

Meanwhile, Manipur and West Bengal are yet to bag a win in two encounters each, bagging zero points each with minus 26 and minus 37 as score differences.

Pool D Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Haryana 2 2 34 4 2 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 52 2 3 Uttarakhand 1 0 -20 0 4 Tripura 2 0 -66 0

In Pool D, Haryana secured successive wins, gathering four points at a score difference of 34 while Himachal Pradesh registered a win with two points at a score difference of 52. Uttarakhand and Tripura hold the third and fourth rank without bagging a point in the tally.

Pool E Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Tamil Nadu 2 1 67 4 2 Rajasthan 1 1 44 2 3 Pondicherry 1 0 -9 0 4 Jharkhand 2 0 -102 0

Shifting to Pool E, Tamil Nadu are occupying the top spot with four points while Rajasthan secured two points at the second position.

On the other hand, Pondicherry and Jharkhand are yet to secure a win. They would be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on other teams on Day 2.

Pool F Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Chandigarh 2 2 31 4 2 Karnataka 1 1 21 2 3 Telangana 1 0 -11 0 4 Chhattisgarh 2 0 -41 0

In Pool F, Chandigarh bagged two wins, racking up four points at a score difference of 31 while Karnataka are at the second rank with two points with a score difference of 21.

Telangana lost their initial game with a score difference of -11, while Chhattisgarh are holding the wooden spoon with a score difference of -41.

Pool G Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Uttar Pradesh 1 1 23 2 2 Vidharbha 1 1 5 2 3 Kerala - - - - 4 Jammu and Kashmir 2 0 -28 0

In Pool G, UP registered the top position with two points at a score difference of 23 while Vidarbha are at the second rank with two points at a score difference of five. Kerala couldn't get a chance to play their first game on Day 1 while J&K lost both their games, with a score difference of -28.

Pool H Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Services 1 1 31 2 2 Punjab 1 1 6 2 3 Andhra 1 0 -6 0 4 Odisha 1 0 -31 0

Delving into the details of Pool H, Services secured a win, bagging two points at a score difference of 31 while Punjab occupies the second rank, gathering two points at a score difference of six.

Meanwhile, Andhra and Odisha couldn't bag a win on the first day of the campaign, settling for the bottom two positions in the tally.