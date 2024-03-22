70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2

A total of 21 games were played on Day 2 of the 70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship. Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which positions in their respective pools.

Pool A Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Indian Railways 2 2 49 4 2 Madhya Pradesh 2 1 20 2 3 BSNL 2 0 -53 0

Indian Railways continue to lead the Pool A standings with two consecutive wins, bagging four points at a score difference of 49. They secured a win over Madhya Pradesh 45-29.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh are at the second rank with one win and a loss, racking up two points with a score difference of 20. BSNL continues to reel down with the wooden spoon with two successive losses.

Pool B Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Maharashtra 2 2 30 4 2 Delhi 2 1 -9 2 3 Gujarat 2 0 -21 0

Maharashtra registered a 43-30 win over Delhi to strengthen their top spot in Pool B with four points and a score difference of 30. Delhi bagged a win over Gujarat by 41-37 and later lost to Maharashtra by 30-43 to secure the second rank.

Gujarat continues to hold the wooden spoon with two consecutive losses and has a score difference of -21. Gujarat suffered a 37-41 defeat over Delhi in their most recent clash.

Pool C Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Goa 3 3 67 6 2 Bihar 3 2 -2 4 3 Manipur 3 0 -24 2 4 Bengal 3 0 -50 0

Goa bagged a 53-31 win over Bihar to consolidate their pole position in Pool C with six points at a score difference of 67. Bihar, on the other hand, occupies the second rank with four points. Manipur and Bengal suffered three consecutive losses without picking up a point with a score difference of -24 and -50, respectively.

Pool D Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Haryana 3 3 40 6 2 Himachal Pradesh 2 2 59 4 3 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 4 Tripura 3 0 -66 0

Haryana's win over Himachal Pradesh helped them seal the top spot in Pool D with six points at a score difference of 40. Himachal Pradesh secured a 49-36 win over Uttarakhand to register the second rank with four points.

Uttarakhand and Tripura continue to hold the third and fourth slots with zero points apiece, respectively. Both sides are yet to open their winning tally.

Pool E Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Rajasthan 3 3 86 6 2 Tamil Nadu 3 2 55 4 3 Jharkhand 3 1 -53 2 4 Pondicherry 3 0 -39 0

In Pool E, Rajasthan moved up from second to the top rank with a win over Pondicherry by 58-28. Tamil Nadu slipped from the top to the second rank after losing to Rajasthan 39-51.

Jharkhand ascended one spot up while Pondicherry slid to the bottom spot, holding a wooden spoon.

Pool F Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Karnataka 3 3 54 6 2 Chandigarh 3 2 15 4 3 Telangana 3 0 -16 2 4 Chhattisgarh 3 0 -57 0

Karnataka bagged three consecutive wins, bagging six points in Pool F. On the other hand, Chandigarh is at the second rank with two wins, bagging four points at a score difference of 15.

Moving forward, Telangana and Chhattisgarh secured the third and fourth spots, bagging two and zero points, respectively. They registered a score difference of -16 and -57.

Pool G Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Uttar Pradesh 3 3 60 6 2 Vidharbha 3 2 8 4 3 Kerala 3 1 -33 2 4 Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 -28 0

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh are on top of their game with three consecutive games, gathering six points, while Vidharbha are at the second rank with four points.

Kerala could rack up only one win in three games so far with two points at a score difference of -33, while J&K are holding the wooden spoon with three consecutive losses.

Pool H Pos Team Matches Won SD Points 1 Services 3 3 83 6 2 Punjab 3 2 -8 4 3 Andhra 3 0 -40 0 4 Orissa 3 0 -44 0

Moving to Pool H, Services are on top of the tally with three consecutive wins, bagging six points while Punjab are occupying the second rank with four points with a score difference of -8.

On the other hand, Andhra and Odisha secured their third and fourth positions with zero points apiece at a score difference of -40 and -44 respectively.