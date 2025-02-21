71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Day 1 Results (February 20)

The 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025 commenced on Thursday, February 20, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. Thirty teams were divided into eight pools: two pools featuring three teams and the remaining six pools consisting of four teams each.

Haryana, Delhi, and Telangana are pitted in Pool A, while Indian Railways, Bihar, and Manipur are drawn in Pool B of the competition. Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Kerala have been drawn in Pool C, while Pool D comprise Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Services, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir are drawn in Pool E. Pool F includes Rajasthan, Vidarbha, hosts Odisha, and Jharkhand, while Pool G consists of Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Pondicherry form Pool H in the tournament.

Hosts Odisha registered a convincing 57-38 victory over Vidarbha in the opening match of the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship. Meanwhile, defending champions Haryana secured a 30-point win over Telangana. The Ashu Malik-led side won the Pool A match 50-20.

On the opening day, Indian Railways, the 70th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship runner-up, defeated Manipur 59-17. Later in the day, Maharashtra, led by Akash Shide secured a hard-fought 39-35 win over Kerala.

Pawan Sehrawat's Chandigarh defeated Gujarat 40-24 in Pool D, while Madhya Pradesh secured a 59-35 victory over Andhra Pradesh in another Pool D contest on Thursday.

71st Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship 2025: Day 1 (Results)

Match 1: Odisha beat Vidarbha 57-28 (Pool F)

Match 2: Haryana beat Telangana 50-20 (Pool A)

Match 3: Railways beat Manipur 59-17 (Pool B)

Match 4: Maharashtra beat Kerala 39-35 (Pool C)

Match 5: Chandigarh beat Gujarat 40-24 (Pool D)

Match 6: Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 59-35 (Pool D)

