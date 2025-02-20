The Jammu and Kashmir Kabaddi Association has announced its 12-member squad for the 71st Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship, set to take place from February 20-23 at the J. N. Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

The squad features experienced campaigners in the likes of Aamir Wani and Lucky Sharma, both of whom have played in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Their presence brings valuable top-tier experience to the team, which will be looking to make a strong impression in the competition. While Aamir Wani did not feature much for the Pink Panthers, Lucky Sharma has donned the pink jersey 46 times, picking up 56 points including two hi-5s.

Another key player for the J&K team will be Irfan Mir, the other of the only two Kashmiris in the squad. Irfan Mir has featured in the Yuva Kabaddi series for the Taboda Tigers, picking 179 points in 25 matches which include 17 tackle points.

Apart from these, some of the other names include experienced campaigner Tarandeep Singh, who has represented the state in several national championships, Raider Nishant and right-corner Sanjeet Kumar both of who have played for the state at the 70th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship.

Jammu and Kashmir squad for 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Here is the Jammu and Kashmir squad:

Amir Wani, Irfan Mir, Tarandeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Aman Singh, Manat Singh, Waseem Bhat, Lucky Sharma, Nishant, Sanjeet Kumar, Ashu, and Ankit

Jammu & Kashmir has been drawn into Group E, where they will compete against Services, Goa, and Chhattisgarh with the top two teams from the group qualifying for the knockout rounds. Services, known for producing elite-level kabaddi players, will be the biggest challenge in the group.

However, J&K will be determined to fight for a place in the next stage, with the likes of Aamir and Lucky expected to play key roles.

