Ahmednagar District will take on Raigad District in Match 8 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Ahmednagar District are currtently at the points table with six points and a score difference of 16, while Raigad District are sixth with one point and a score difference of -3.

Last season's defending champions Ahmednagar District will enter this match as favorites. They are likely to defeat Raigad District by a big margin.

Match Details

Match: Ahmednagar District vs Raigad District, Match 8, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 6, 2024; 4.15 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Ahmednagar District

Ajay Dale, Arjun Karande, Ashish Yadav, Abhishek Mapari, Aditya Shinde, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Sambhaji Wabale, Somnath Bedke, Sanket Khalate, Ashish Wagh, Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Yuvraj Gaware, Ayush Bhansali, Lakhan Gawali, Prasad Gore, Rohit Nivdunge, Vishal Bramhane, and Yash Borude.

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Avishkar Patil, Nikhil Shirke, Rutik Ratate, Viraj Patil, Nikhil Mhatre, Nishnat Mhatre, Kamesh Kothekar, Manthan Mhatre, Parth Thakur, Sujal Bait, Karan Bhagat, Manoj Mengal, Raj More, Vaibhav More, Dhiraj Bailmare, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, and Samadhan More.

Probable Playing 7s

Ahmednagar District

Ashish Yadav, Prafull Zaware, Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Sambhaji Wabale, Arjun Karande, and Abhishek Pawar.

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, Viraj Patil, Manthan Mhatre, and Karan Bhagat.

AHM vs RAI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Sambhaji Wabale, Raj Jangam, Ashish Yadav, Prafull Zaware, and Prashant Jadhav.

Captain: Prafull Zaware | Vice-captain: Raj Jangam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Abhishek Pawar, Raj Jangam, Ashish Yadav, Pranav Indulkar, and Prafull Zaware.

Captain: Sanket Khalate | Vice-captain: Saurav Maid