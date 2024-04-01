Ajun Deshwal named brand ambassador of K7 Kabaddi U.P. League; to commence on April 15

PKL superstar Arjun Deshwal has been named the brand ambassador for the upcoming K7 Kabaddi U.P. League, which is scheduled to begin on April 15, in a decision that will have a significant impact on the kabaddi globe.

This news highlights Arjun's dedication to promoting the growth and development of kabaddi, especially in his own state of Uttar Pradesh, and it also represents his incredible journey in the sport.

Arjun's climb to stardom in kabaddi has been nothing short of astonishing. With his outstanding skills and relentless determination, he has made an everlasting impression on the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), capturing spectators with exciting performances.

From his beginnings with the U-Mumba team to his famous tenure with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun has established himself to be a formidable force on the kabaddi Mat.

A platform for aspiring stars: The K7 Kabaddi U.P. league

K7, founded by Analytiq Sports Tech Pvt. Ltd., the masterminds of Kabaddi Adda, is more than just a competition; it represents devotion and ambition to take the sport to new heights.

Many new players regard K7 as a springboard to the next level of their careers, with the goal of competing in the elite Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and demonstrating their potential and skills.

The tournament has witnessed the participation of renowned PKL superstars such as Ashu Malik, Rinku Sharma, Bharat Hooda, Jai Bhagwan, Narender Kandola, Mohit Goyat, and Parteek Dahiya in the past.

The competition is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh as the UP League, featuring teams exclusively from the state. The participating teams include BK Warriors, Noida Raiders, Prayagraj Titans, Taj Royals, Gorakhpur Giants, Awadh Lions, Kashi Yoddhas, and Jhansi Fighters.

Partnering with one of the country's premier kabaddi academies, the tournament collaborates with the PKL team UP Yoddhas' academy, emphasizing the importance of grassroots development in the sport.

Scheduled to kick off on April 14, the Kabaddi K7 tournament promises to showcase the best of kabaddi talent while providing a platform for aspiring players to shine. With Arjun Deshwal leading the charge as the brand ambassador, the tournament is poised to captivate audiences and inspire a new generation of kabaddi stars.