Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a close defeat over Puneri Paltan in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Saturday, October 04. The Paltan registered a 41-36 victory, their third in a row.

Aditya Shinde scored 13 raid points for the Paltan while stand-in captain Pankaj Mohite scored eight raid points. Mohit Goyat also contributed with five raid points. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Iranian star Ali Samadi was the star of the show despite their defeat.

He single-handedly kept them in the hunt with a magnificent Super 10. He picked up a total of 22 points, which included 21 raid points and a tackle point. His team was behind by 14 points at one stage. Moreover, they missed the services of their in-form raider Nitin Kumar Dhankar was out with an injury.

This was also among the all-time great performances by an overseas player in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

Nonetheless, Ali Samadi took responsibility and put on a stellar show. Despite the Jaipur Pink Panthers' loss, fans hailed the Iranian star for his memorable performance.

"Ali samadi the lone warrior," a fan wrote on X.

Virat Karthik @ViratKarthik28 Ali samadi the lone warrior 🔥

Below are some other reactions n X -

🇮🇳HARDIK🥋 @Kunfupandya33 jaipur pink panthers 😑😑 Ali Samadi 🔥🔥🔥

BReak BRead 🇦🇷 @HarsHhhhhh69 Bro hats off to this team trailing by 14 points and still made a comeback irrespective of the result they tried so well Ali samadi almost made JAIPUR WIN THAT GAME W/O NITIN we played a crazy game NT TEAM🛐💗

AB @Lifeandshesuck Ali Samadi 🔥 ​ Well played bro.... Tremendous performance... ​ #PKL2025 #jaipur #jaipurpinkpanthers #prokabbadi

Prvsh @prvsh08 Ali samadi u are Beauty my boy

Ali Samadi has scored 68 raid points from 11 matches so far. He has an average of 6.18 raid points per game with two Super 10s to his name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face an uphill task against Dabang Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against table toppers Dabang Delhi in their next clash on Monday, October 06. It will be an uphill task for them to beat an in-form Delhi side. Dabang Delhi have won nine out of their ten games. Moreover, they have won all of their last three matches.

The Panthers have been slightly inconsistent in their last five games. They have won three games with two defeats. The Panthers are fifth on the table with 12 points from 11 matches.

They will have to regroup quickly before the big game. The Panthers will need an all-round display if they are to beat Dabang Delhi, who seem unstoppable at the moment. It will also be crucial for Nitin Dhankar to recover in time.

