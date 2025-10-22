Ali Samadi makes heartfelt gesture for Jaipur Pink Panthers' late Assistant Manager during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 game against U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers' star Ali Samadi made a heartfelt gesture during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against U Mumba on Tuesday, October 21. He came up with a lovely gesture for their Assistant Manager, Vedant Devadiga, who unfortunately passed away recently.Vedant was with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the ongoing season when the unexpected incident occurred. During the game against U Mumba, Ali Samadi wore a pink headband with Vedant's name written on it as a tribute, paying respect.Below is the image of the same posted by a user on X: Vedant joined the Jaipur Pink Panthers during the previous season in 2024. He was just 23 years old. The Panthers also came up with a post on social media to pay tribute.As far as the game was concerned, Jaipur suffered a close 36-37 defeat. However, they managed to qualify for the playoffs despite the loss. They are seventh on the table with 16 points from 17 matches. The Panthers have won the title twice and will hope for a third trophy.Ali Samadi has impressed in his debut seasonAli Samadi has been a great find for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. They acquired the Iranian for ₹16.20 Lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 auction. He has impressed in his debut season in the league.So far from 17 matches, he has picked up 114 points. These include 109 raid points at an average of 6.41 with four Super 10s and three Super Raids. Not only has he supported lead raider Nitin Kumar Dhankar well, but also shouldered the responsibility when Nitin missed out on a few games due to injury.Ali Samadi also created the record for scoring the most raid points by a debutant in Pro Kabaddi 2025. His best performance so far this season came against the Puneri Paltan. Although in a losing cause, he showcased his ability and potential.The Iranian picked up a massive 21 raid points in the 63rd match that was played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai. He fought a lone battle in the absence of Nitin.