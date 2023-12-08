Anup Kumar Pro Kabaddi 2023 Team: Is the 'Bonus ka Badshah' coaching any team in PKL 10?

Former Indian Kabaddi player Anup Kumar is not part of any of the 12 teams' coaching staff in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. Not just coaching, but the former U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers player is apparently not associated with the competition in any capacity.

Anup Kumar retired from his professional playing career in the middle of season 6 in 2018 not long after he was named Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain. He transitioned into the coaching avenue as Puneri Paltan's coach the following season (2019).

The Paltans finished 10th in season 7 and qualified for the playoffs in the next season under the former Indian captain's watch. In June 2022, BC Ramesh returned to the Paltans as their head coach, replacing Anup Kumar at the Pune outfit.

Kumar was seen in the commentary box as an expert in the Hindi channel of the official broadcaster of the PKL season 9. However, the Haryana-born player-turned-coach will neither be near the mat nor in the commentary box this season.

Anup Kumar's PKL journey in a nutshell

Anup Kumar was picked up by U Mumba in the inaugural season of the PKL. He fetched 169 points, including the most points (155) by a raider to win the Most Valuable Player of the Year (MVP) award.

In the following year, the Arjuna Awardee picked up less than half of the raid points (74) fetched in season 1. But his leadership was crucial as U Mumba lifted the title after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 in the final.

Anup Kumar spent five seasons with U Mumba, playing a total of 78 matches. The 40-year-old was named the captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 6 but played just 13 matches before drawing curtains on an illustrious playing career that spanned 15 years.