Are Aslam Inamdar and Ahmed Inamdar brothers?

Right cover defender Ahmed Mustafa Inamdar is the younger brother of Puneri Paltans captain Aslam Inamdar. The Paltans picked Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar at PKL 2023 auction to strengthen their defense. They roped in Ahmed for a helfty sum of INR 9 lakh.

Mustafa is a powerful defender, known for his defending skills. He caught eyes with his sensational performance for Thane District Hampi Heroes in KMP YKS. The Paltans defender recorded 47 tackle points in the tournament while playing as a right cover defender.

His brother, Aslam Inamdar is the captain of Puneri Paltans. He's an integral part of the team and has been crucial to their success in the last two seasons.

The Paltans bought his services in PKL season 8 for INR 20 lakh. He made heads turn with his jaw-dropping performances. Aslam Inamdar has garnered as many as 189 points with a raid strike rate of 48 percent.

He played 17 games the next season and accumulated 150 points, taking the team to the final, where tehy went down to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Aslam has been leading the franchise from the front this season, racking up 71 points in nine games.

Aslam Inamdar's Puneri Paltans strengthen their place atop points tally

In eight game, Puneri Paltans have only lost one game this season to sit comfortably atop the points table. The raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohit has been nothing short of outstanding.

The three have combined to score 151 raid points. What makes them a formidable unit is the fact that each raider is capable of defending too. They have not only secured points in offence but in defence as well.

The addition of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has made them a team to beat. His speed and strength makes him an unstoppable force on the mat, and the Iranian has proved that time and again. With 34 successful tackles, he's wreaking havoc on the mat.

Puneri Paltans play their next game against Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday in Mumbai.