Arjuna Award: List of all Kabaddi players who've been conferred with the award

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Ritu Negi were conferred with the Arjuna Award for the sport of Kabaddi this year.

On Tuesday (January 9), President Droupadi Murmu honored the country's top-performing athletes with the National Sports Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapathi Bhawan in New Delhi.

A total of 26 Indian athletes were recipients of the Arjuna Award across various disciplines of sport, including two athletes from Kabaddi.

The Arjuna Award, officially known as the Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games, is also the second-highest sporting honor in India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Until the introduction of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 1991-92, it was the highest sporting honor in India.

The nominations for the award are received from National Sports Federations, Indian Olympic Associations, Sports Authority of India, and state and union territory governments.

The award was introduced for the first time in 1961 to recognize the outstanding sportspersons of the nation. Revised in 2018, the award is given to disciplines that include the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championship and World Cup (with cricket), Indigenous Games and Para sports.

Indian men's Kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat led India to their eighth gold medal in the men's kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year. Ritu Negi is the captain of the Indian women's kabaddi team that won the gold medal in the same event.

Arjuna Award winners list in Kabaddi

The Arjuna Award for the sport of Kabaddi was introduced for the first time in 1972. Sahanand Shetty was the first player to be conferred with the award. An all-rounder from Maharashtra, he won 12 Senior National Championship titles with Indian Railways.

Shakuntala Khatavkar was the first women's player in the sport to receive the award in 1978. Several stars of the game such as Ajay Thakur, Rakesh Kumar, Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Narwal have won the award. These players have all been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as well.

Below is the complete list of all Kabaddi players who've been conferred with the award:

1972 - Mr. Sahanand Mahadev Shetty

1973 - Mr. Bholanath Guin

1978 - Ms. Shakuntala Pandarinath Khatavkar

1980 - Mr. Shantaram Jadhav

1981 - Ms. Monika Nath

1983 - Ms. Maya Kashinath

1986 - Ms. Rama Sarkar

1990 - Mr. Hardeep Singh

1994 - Mr. S. Rajarathnam

1994 - Mr. Ashok Shinde

1995 - Mr. P. Ganeshan

1996 - Mr. Shriram Bhavsar

1996 - Ms. Neeta Moreshwer Dadwe

1997 - Mr. Randhir Singh

1998 - Mr. Ashan Kumar

1998 - Mr. Bishwajit Palit

1999 - Mr. Balwinder Singh (Piddha)

1999 - Mr. Tirath Raj

2000 - Mr. C. Honnappa Gowda

2001 - Mr. B.C. Ramesh

2002 - Mr. Ram Mehar Singh

2003 - Mr. Sanjeev Kumar

2004 - Mr. Sunder Singh

2005 - Mr. Ramesh Kumar

2006 - Mr. Navneet Gautam

2009 - Mr. Pankaj Navnath Shirsat

2010 - Mr. Dinesh Kumar

2011- Mr. Rakesh Kumar

2011 - Ms. Tejeswini Bai V

2012 - Mr. Anoop Kumar

2014 - Ms. Mamtha Poojari

2015 - Mr. Manjeet Chhillar

2015 - Ms. Abhilasha Shashikant Mahatre

2017 - Mr. Jasvir Singh

2019 - Mr. Ajay Thakur

2020 - Mr. Deepak Hooda

2021 - Mr. Sandeep Narwal

2022 - Sakshi Kumari

2023 - Pawan Sehrawat

2023 - Ritu Negi