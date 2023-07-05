Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Baliyan and E Bhaskaran to continue as coaches for Indian kabaddi team's Asian Games camp

Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Baliyan and Bhaskaran Edachery will continue as the coaches for the Indian kabaddi team. The kabaddi stars of India will have a camp for the 19th Asian Games, where the aforementioned trio will follow the developments closely and help the players.

Baliyan, Kumar and Bhaskaran were members of the Indian support staff for the recently concluded Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 (AKC), where India emerged as the champions. Notably, India did not lose a single match in the competition despite the fact that the squad featured several new players.

Ashan Kumar and Sanjeev Baliyan were the coaches of the Indian team in AKC, while Bhaskaran Edachery served as the manager. Kumar and Baliyan have a lot of coaching experience under their belt, having worked as the Pro Kabaddi League teams' coaches in the last season.

Baliyan helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers become the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) champions for the first time since 2014, while the Tamil Thalaivas reached the playoffs for the first time in PKL history under the guidance of Ashan Kumar.

Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Baliyan and E Bhaskaran may continue as coaches for the Asian Games 2023 as well

It is pertinent to note that the coaches have been confirmed to continue in their roles for the 19th Asian Games men's kabaddi preparation camp only. There is no confirmation as of now on whether the trio will continue to be a part of the support staff for the mega event, scheduled to be held later this year.

However, given that the trio led the Indian kabaddi team to the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 title, it should not be a surprise if they continue in their respective roles. All three coaches are experienced and have worked with the Indian kabaddi players closely.

Having missed out on a gold medal in the Asian Games 2018, India will aim to grab the yellow metal this year.

