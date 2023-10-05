The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi tournament is reaching its climax, with India solidifying its dominance in Group A. The Indian kabaddi team has put on a stellar performance throughout the group stage.

India has been an unstoppable force in Group A, winning all four of their matches and amassing 8 points. What's more impressive is their commanding points difference of +123, demonstrating their absolute dominance on the kabaddi mat.

India has set its sights on yet another gold medal, and their confidence is sky-high as they enter the semi-finals against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Chinese Taipei has emerged as a strong contender, finishing second with six points. They demonstrated their mettle in the group stage, securing a semi-final spot with three wins out of four matches and a points difference of +27.

Bangladesh, in third place with four points, have shown flashes of brilliance. But, they need to fine-tune their strategies for the upcoming knockout matches, as evidenced by closely contested matches with a points difference of +1.

Thailand won only one match by a single point but have fallen short in consistency. Japan, on the other hand, struggled through the group stage, finishing last with no wins.

Iranian Kabaddi dominance continues in Asian Games 2023

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained its dominance in Group B. The 2018 gold medalists have shown no signs of slowing down, keeping an unblemished record of three wins in three matches. Their recent 64-23 victory over South Korea underscored their relentless march towards the semi-finals.

Iran's routs of Pakistan (43-16) and Malaysia (53-23) have set the tone of their campaign. Iran has been a dominant force in both attack and defence, making it a formidable competitor.

Fazel Atrachali, Iran's inspirational captain, is leading the charge. Atrachali's experience and leadership skills have been invaluable in rallying his team and orchestrating their victories. Iran will take on Chinese Taipei in the second semi-final.

Pakistan has secured second place in Group B with four points after winning two matches. Pakistan finished with a points difference of +31 and is poised to be a strong contender in the knockout stage. Malaysia finished third with two points and only one win.

Meanwhile, South Korea, the 2018 Asian Games silver medalist, had a difficult tournament. They have failed to win a single match and finished last in the group with a significant points difference of -78, highlighting their struggles against stronger teams.