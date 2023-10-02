Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Points Table: Updated standings after Day 9

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team were stunned by Chinese Taipei in their opening game at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on Monday. Indian women, who are placed in Group A, were forced to a tie by Chinese Taipei in a nail-biting encounter.

Chinese Taipei women's team began the proceedings and moved to 2-0 at the start. The first few minutes of the game were close, with Chinese Taipei leading by a point.

India's Pooja provided a four-point lead for India to make them move to 17-13, and eventually to 27-20. However, Chinese Taipei fought back well to make it 27-27. The match became even more intense in the final ten minutes, as both teams claimed quick points.

Expand Tweet

In the final two minutes, Chinese Taipei took the lead to move to 32-30. However, Pooja claimed two quick points to make it 32-32, and then India moved to 34-33. In the final raid of the match, Lin claimed a point to force a tie against India.

India are second in the Group A Women's Kabaddi Points Table

After ending their opening match in a tie, India finds themselves in the second spot along with Chinese Taipei in Group A of the Women's Points Table, and both teams have one point each.

Thailand Women's Kabaddi Team are at the top of the table with two points after defeating the Republic of Korea in their first match. Thailand won by 43-23 to move to the top spot of Group A.

Indian Women's kabaddi team will take on the Republic of Korea in their second match on October 3 and need to win by a decent margin to move to the top of the table. They will face Thailand in their final league match on the following day.

In Group B, Nepal women's team defeated Bangladesh in their opening match by 37-24 to move to the top of the table. The Islamic Republic of Iran are the only team who are yet to play in the Women's Kabaddi tournament. They will kick start their campaign on October 3 against Nepal.