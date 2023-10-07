Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi Results Day 14: Indian Kabaddi Team edges past Chinese Taipei for Asian Games Gold

The Indian women's kabaddi team won their third gold medal in the event's history with a thrilling 26-25 victory over a formidable Chinese Taipei squad at the Asian Games 2023. An intense battle took place at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, adding another chapter to the storied rivalry between these two teams.

The Indian women's kabaddi team, which won gold in Guangzhou in 2010 and Incheon in 2014, came into this match determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium after finishing second in Jakarta in 2018.

The match began with Pushpa Rana and Pooja Hathwala, India's top scorers throughout the tournament, leading the raids. Chinese Taipei, led by Hsiu-Chen Feng, made an immediate impact, executing a super raid that tied the game at 5-5. The two-time champions were taken aback by Feng's raid, which included two touches and a bonus point.

Expand Tweet

Chinese Taipei demonstrated tenacity, keeping pace with India point for point. Nonetheless, Pooja Hathwala's incredible super raid, which included three touches and a bonus, gave India a five-point lead at halftime, 14-9.

A Thrilling Battle for the Ages

As the second half began, India's lead had grown to six points. However, Chinese Taipei responded with a spectacular tackle on Pushpa Rana, cutting the deficit to two points.

The match continued in this tense manner, with India attempting to extend their lead and Chinese Taipei consistently fighting back. When Chinese Taipei inflicted an all-out on India, taking a two-point lead at 21-19, it marked a watershed moment.

India clawed their way back, primarily through successful raids by Pushpa Rana, with the match evenly poised. Chinese Taipei's final two raids could only muster a single bonus point in the dying moments of the game, allowing India to win the gold medal by the smallest of margins.

Notably, the group stage match between India and Chinese Taipei ended in a thrilling 34-34 draw, foreshadowing the final's competitiveness. While India defeated Nepal in the semifinals, Chinese Taipei advanced to the gold medal match by defeating defending champions Iran in a tough contest.

The Indian women's kabaddi team demonstrated resilience and determination to emerge victorious in a contest filled with suspense and tenacity, adding another gold medal to their storied legacy at the Asian Games.