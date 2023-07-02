Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Indian team receives hero's welcome on their return to India

The Indian kabaddi team was given a rousing welcome upon their return to the country after their triumph in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. The champions produced exceptional performances in the continental event held in South Korea to live up to expectations and clinch the title.

The adorable photos shared by the official Indian kabaddi pages showcase the winners who proved their mettle throughout the contest.

The final showdown took place at Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea. It witnessed India coming out on top, defeating Iran with a scoreline of 42-32.

India won the eighth title from the last nine Asian Kabaddi Championships

This remarkable victory earned India its eighth prestigious title in the last nine editions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. It showed India's domination in the sport, also portraying the immense talent of the athletes and their dedication to this game.

The captain of the Indian team, Pawan Sehrawat, played a crucial role in its win over Iran in the final. He earned a Super 10 for his team.

Iran took the lead in the initial minutes of the game but India bounced back following successful raids led by Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar, turning the tables in their favour. Iran encountered their first all-out of the match in the 10th minute, offering India the advantage.

India maintained the momentum, building up the lead further. Despite the fact that Iran earned some bonus points, India inflicted a second all-out in the 19th minute. At the beginning of the second half, India held a commanding lead of 23-11.

Nevertheless, Iran's captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh's outstanding performance, including a two-point raid and a super raid, caused India's first all-out in the 29th minute. It further intensified the match.

Iran somehow reduced the deficit to 38-31 with just two minutes left and caused a thrilling finish. India held their nerve and emerged champions with a score of 42-32.

The team's unbeaten run in the league round, which also included a 64-20 victory against Hong Kong, placed them as the super favourites throughout the contest.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 featured six teams - Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India, Korea, and Iran. India dominated the tournament, winning all five matches whereas Iran secured the second position, losing only to India in the league stage and the final.

