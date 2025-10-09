"Aslam is such a captain who does not play for himself" - Ajay Thakur praises skipper after Puneri Paltan's fourth straight win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur heaped praise on skipper Aslam Inamdar after their 37-27 win over U Mumba on Wednesday, October 8. It was their fourth win in a row.

Ajay credited Aslam for being a selfless captain and giving opportunities to youngsters in the team. Young raider Aditya Shinde bagged a Super 10, scoring 12 raid points. He has been impressive for Puneri Paltan this season with 106 raid points so far, with six Super 10s.

"This is the first leg where we won all the matches. This is a very good thing. We played very well and I have to praise the team. Aditya Shinde is a great player. Aslam has also played a big role in this. As a captain, he gives him the lead to raid continuously. Aslam is such a captain who does not play for himself and gives youngsters opportunities. Aditya's confidence is on a great level now," Ajay said during the post-match press conference.

Skipper Aslam Inamdar reckoned that both the captain and coach played a key role in giving confidence to young players. He also reflected on the team's environment this season.

"When a young player is doing well, it is the job of the coach and captain to give them confidence. Our team plays with a bonding. There is nothing like senior-junior in our team because everyone is important. Today we played Dadaso whereas Gaurav is our lead corner. But he never felt like he is being put down. He is also sensible and responsible that way. This is very important for a team."

Puneri Paltan are second on the table. They have 20 points from 13 games and have been among the most consistent teams. Aslam and his troops appear to be strong contenders to lift the trophy this season.

"Arjun is the backbone of Tamil Thalaivas" - Ajay Thakur on Puneri Paltan's upcoming clash

Puneri Paltan will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in their first game of the Delhi leg. The clash will take place on Saturday, October 11. Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal has been in top form this season. He scored 26 raid points in their last game and has 153 raid points overall so far.

Ajay Thakur acknowledged that it would be a challenge to stop Arjun. However, he once again stated that he was confident of his team's strength, which is having multiple raiders who are doing well.

"Arjun is the backbone of Tamil Thalaivas. It is definitely a challenge to stop someone like him. But I have been saying that raiders are the strength of my team. I have five good raiders and I do not think any team can stop these many raiders. This is my biggest strength that we have a very good offense," he said.

The Thalaivas are sixth on the table with 12 points. It will be a solid battle as the two teams face off in Delhi.

