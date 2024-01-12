This must be a familiar sound to kabaddi fans - "Half time! Change the court", a Pro Kabaddi referee says. He's someone whose face you'll recognize instantly.

This familiar face, adorned with the prestige of officiating matches across 10 seasons of PKL, is none other than Ajit Kumar. While his name may not instantly resonate, avid Pro Kabaddi enthusiasts have undoubtedly witnessed him on television, orchestrating games with a blend of calm authority on the mat.

Known for his calm yet stern demeanor on the mat, Ajit has quite a tale to tell off the mat.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ajit Kumar opened up on his exhilarating, almost fairytale-like story. It has seen him go from a former kabaddi player himself to officiating in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Taking inspiration from his uncle, Ajit took up the sport during his schooldays, and a far-away stadium did not hamper his enthusiasm. He made the travel to play the sport that he had fallen head over heels for.

"I used to play kabaddi before," Ajit Kumar revealed. "I got interested in kabaddi from my chacha (uncle) who is a gold medalist. During school and college, we used to play kabaddi in a stadium 15-20 km away from our house. We used to travel to-and-fro everyday. So, I started playing kabaddi from there. I also participated in Nationals four times."

However, as luck would have it, Ajit was unable to get a government job at the time. To take care of his family and be associated with the sport in some manner, Ajit decided to contribute to the sport from the referee's position.

"It was my bad luck that I could not land a government job in this profession. But I was in love with kabaddi right from the very beginning. I wanted to stay connected with kabaddi. I couldn't get a job, but to take care of my family, I had to do something.

"So, to stay connected with the game, I chose my career as an official. I didn't know that I would reach here. I never thought that there would be such a league. But I knew that I wanted to be associated with the game," Ajit Kumar divulged.

Lights, cameras, and pressure of Pro Kabaddi - the biggest challenges of Ajit Kumar's refereeing journey

As the ground was broken for the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the cream of the crop in the world of referees were chosen to attend a camp. Ajit found himself to be the youngest there, but despite age and experience not being on his side, he kept hope.

"When we used to do officiating at the state and national level, whatever decision we used to make, it was not challenged. When the first season of Pro Kabaddi League came, there were 50-60 people in the camp. I was the youngest at that time. So, I didn't expect that I would also be selected, but I had a belief that if I do well, I will get a chance," Ajit Kumar admitted.

Driven by a dream of being seen on television, Ajit Kumar pushed himself and sealed a spot in the officials' list. It was due to his determination and hard work that Ajit earned the spot and soon found himself traveling by air for the first time.

"We knew that we will come on TV. That was the charm for us. It was for me that during the Pro Kabaddi League, I traveled by flight for the first time. Before that, I never got a chance to sit in a flight because I belong to a middle-class family."

Bestowed with the honor of officiating the curtain-raiser of Pro Kabaddi, which would usher the sport into a new era, there was some nervousness for Ajit. Not making any errors was the biggest thing on his mind. With multiple cameras there, nearly nothing could go amiss.

"I got to officiate in the first match in Season 1. There were cameras, lighting, audience and there was a lot of noise. The challenge was that everyone was looking at me. The cameras were also facing me. I was thinking that there should not be any mistake.

"In the Nationals, no one used to find out our mistakes. Here, when there were 15-16 cameras, there was pressure at that time. The preparation that we had done came in handy with us," Ajit Kumar said.

Fame, respect, and stability - Ajit Kumar reflects on the changing image of kabaddi

Ajit Kumar opened up on Pro Kabaddi's massive impact on the sport, with a complete change in public opinion regarding the game being the biggest gain.

Now, there is a sense of achievement and status associated with the sport. Ajit's parents proudly speak of him and are pleased to receive compliments from others too.

"I don't even remember how many flights I have taken now during Pro Kabaddi. My personal life has also changed since I came to Pro Kabaddi. There is a certain status associated now. My parents also say my profession with great pride. They are also very happy when others tell them that their son comes on TV, comes on Pro Kabaddi.

"I am very happy that because of me, my parents are also getting fame. During Pro Kabaddi, we have got a lot of fame. We have also got money and a certain level of fame. After Pro Kabaddi, whenever we are called as a guest, we feel very proud that we have become capable of being called as a chief guest somewhere."

Prior to Pro Kabaddi, Ajit would rather not disclose that he was associated with the sport. But now, he probably does not need any introduction.

"Before Pro Kabaddi, we used to feel bad while saying we are a kabaddi player and kabaddi official. Because people did not like kabaddi. So we did not even tell that we are associated with kabaddi. But after Pro Kabaddi, the whole platform has changed. There is a big role of Star Sports and Mashal Sports. And our AKFI federation is playing a big role," Ajit Kumar said.

From Match 1 to Match 1000 - Ajit Kumar has witnessed the evolution of the Pro Kabaddi League

Having officiated in the curtain-raiser to being with the league as the 1000th match milestone will be achieved, Ajit Kumar has been a constant in the PKL world. He spoke about how the league brought about some new rules to commercialize and promote the sport.

"When we used to officiate in Nationals, there was no do-or-die nor super tackle. If a team took a lead of 5 points, then that team would end up winning by 5 points. However, they were introduced to entertain the people. There have been changes in our rules from time-to-time.

"In the beginning, the line-umpire was the assistant umpire too. So, the number of our technical officials has increased. Earlier, when there was no camera, people never knew what mistakes are being made. The errors have started to be noticed ever since we started officiating in Pro Kabaddi. There are still many situations where the camera is not able to cover them."

At the time when he took up officiating, Ajit did not have any role model that he looked up to. However, he hopes that the next generation of referees will have the current PKL umpires as their role models.

"When we started officiating, we didn't have any role models. It's not like we didn't have good officials. We had good officials, but we didn't have a role model because we didn't have any information about anyone. But Pro Kabaddi has made our technical officials heroes, stars. People are following them today. For the upcoming generation, our Pro Kabaddi technical officials are a role model," he said.

"Pro Kabaddi is the second largest league in India" - Ajit Kumar on PKL's meteoric rise

After the successful Indian Premier League, it is the Pro Kabaddi League which gets the highest numbers when it comes to viewership in India. This impact has caused various other leagues to pop up and also a higher number of domestic competitions being held.

"Pro Kabaddi is the second largest league in India after cricket. Before Pro Kabaddi, kabaddi was in a very limited area, it was played in only limited areas.

"After Pro Kabaddi came, kabaddi has reached every house. The number of players, the number of officials, the number of coaches, has increased a lot after Pro Kabaddi came. Not only in India, but the international level. Kabaddi has grown in the whole world."

The entire kabaddi ecosystem has changed courtesy of the league and that has significantly improved the lifestyle of everyone associated with the league, including the players and officials. He shared a heartwarming incident where fans have asked him for his autograph too.

"There were not so many tournaments before. Now, there are plenty of tournaments - whether it is at the national level, at the state level, or at the international level. The second thing is that the lifestyle of the players has changed. The lifestyle of the officials has also changed.

"We do not need to introduce ourselves anymore. People recognize us by themselves that they are Pro Kabaddi officials. They take photographs and autographs of us and that makes us very happy," Ajit Kumar said.

Honing their skills - How Pro Kabaddi officials can be at their best

At a time when there are multiple cameras, the match umpires cannot afford a single error. They have to go through extensive practice and preparation ahead of the tournament. Ajit divulged how the officials prepare.

"Our camp is set up at the Rao Kabaddi Academy, our camp is set up there. But before setting up the camp, our online camps are there. All the technical officials are guided. We discuss small things, positive and negative things. They also tell us about the shortcomings and how to achieve our future targets. Our online classes are 2-3 times. Physical fitness is also online.

"When the season is near, our camp is physically set up. In the morning session, we have morning fitness. In the morning fitness, we have physical exercise and specific exercises. Apart from that, we have yoga. We have speaking classes. In the afternoon, we have theory. In the evening, we have practice. Everyone gets a chance in the matches. Everyone practices in that. We practice so much there that we can conduct the match well on the mat."

Apart from the camps and the Pro Kabaddi League season, match officiating is a full-time job for Ajit, who plies his trade for the Delhi State Kabaddi Association along with various district, state, and all-India level championships.

"For the rest of the time, I am associated with Delhi State Kabaddi Association. Delhi State Kabaddi Association has also blessed me a lot. Our president and secretary, Mr. Niranjan Singh, has also supported me a lot.

"Apart from that, in Delhi State Kabaddi Association, our districts and state championships and other tournaments are conducted at the all-India level or state level - we conduct them. Sometimes, we have workshops for technical officials because we have to guide the future," Ajit Kumar said.

A new era dawns: Ajit Kumar's vision for kabaddi's future officials

Ajit revealed that there is growing interest in the officiating side of things in kabaddi as well. The veteran umpire receives multiple texts and calls on how to attain that status, which he readily imparts.

"There is so much interest in becoming kabaddi officials that we get phone calls, messages with questions. If we get permission from Delhi State Kabaddi Association, we invite everyone and conduct a workshop. In that, we tell them about signals, body posture, language, all these things."

He shared an incident where the teams in a domestic competition requested for a review similar to how teams do it in PKL.

"The actions that are followed in Pro Kabaddi are also followed in the smallest tournaments in India. There is no review system in the smaller tournaments but the players, if there is any doubt in the decision, they do a review signal. Now day-by-day, new kids are showing interest in this. So, the future of technical officials is also in this line."

Practicing team names, hand gestures, breathing exercises - Ajit Kumar's pre-match rituals

If you've attended a Pro Kabaddi League game at the stadium and have observed the umpires prior to the game, you will have noticed Ajit Kumar practicing hand gestures. It is a prelude to the elegance about to unfold.

"Before going to the matches, whatever posting we get, we do a demo of that posting. Suppose, I have got a referee post. So, all the team members, umpires, assistant scorers, line umpires, we discuss with them first what is each person's role and how to keep the coordination," Ajit Kumar said.

"Now, the postings of which they get, they practice their signals. The team names that we say properly, so that there is no such mistake on the mat. Before going to the match, we also do breathing exercises so that we can remove our stress and tension. We prepare ourselves before going to the match."

Ajit Kumar will be seen in action in multiple games at the Pro Kabaddi League. Having won the Best Technical Official award more than once already, he might just be in the fray for winning it once again in the landmark 10th edition.