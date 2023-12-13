Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft Jason Behrendorff & Hilton Cartwright

Perth Scorchers steamrolled past the Melbourne Stars in the seventh match of Big Bash League 2023-24, winning the match by seven wickets with 37 balls to spare. Melbourne Cricket Ground was the host for this one-sided game.

Scorchers won the toss and asked the Melbourne Stars to bat first. Opener Sam Harper returned to the pavilion after scoring just one run. No.3 batter Beau Webster (4) couldn't live up to expectations either.

Thomas Rogers (22), Hilton Cartwright (24), and Liam Dawson (22) were the only three batters who crossed the 20-run mark as the Stars were bundled out for 101 runs in 19.1 overs.

Jason Behrendorff was the standout bowler for the Scorchers, picking up a three-wicket haul. Jhye Richardson and Hamish McKenzie claimed two wickets each.

In the chase, Cooper Connolly (20) and Stephen Eskinazi (25) started off well for the Scorchers, putting up a 35-run opening stand before the former departed. Batting at no.3, Aaron Hardie contributed 20 valuable runs.

The Scorchers easily secured victory in 13.5 overs, losing only three wickets in the process. Both Josh Inglis (17*) and captain Ashton Turner (19*) remained unbeaten, leading their team to victory.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 2 2 1 145 99* 145 94 154.25 - 1 11 7 2 SPD Smith (SS) 1 1 0 61 61 61 42 145.23 - 1 7 1 3 DP Hughes (SS) 1 1 1 60 60* - 50 120 - 1 4 1 4 MC Henriques (SS) 2 2 0 60 40 30 56 107.14 - - 4 0 5 HWR Cartwright (MS) 2 2 0 57 33 28.5 34 167.64 - - 2 5 6 W Sutherland (MR) 2 1 1 51 51* - 30 170 - 1 1 4 7 JC Silk (SS) 2 2 1 49 26* 49 33 148.48 - - 1 3 8 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 2 1 0 48 48 48 24 200 - - 5 3 9 JR Philippe (SS) 2 2 0 45 29 22.5 30 150 - - 7 1 10 CP Jewell (HH) 1 1 0 42 42 42 24 175 - - 7 1

Brisbane Heat opening batter Colin Munro is sitting comfortably at the top of the standings, having accumulated 145 runs from two innings. Sixers opener Steve Smith has maintained his second position with 61 runs.

Sixers batter Daniel Hughes (60) and all-rounder Moises Henriques (60) retained their third and fourth positions, respectively. Notably, Stars all-rounder Hilton Cartwright surged up from 12th rank to occupy the fifth spot with 57 runs.

Will Sutherland descended one rank to secure the sixth position with 51 runs. Meanwhile, Jordan Silk (49), Jake Fraser-McGurk (48), Josh Philippe (45), and Caleb Jewell (42) slipped one position each to occupy the remaining positions in the top 10.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 2 2 7 - 43 5 3/35 8.6 6.14 8.4 - - 2 MJ Swepson (BH) 2 2 7.1 - 49 5 3/23 9.8 6.83 8.6 - - 3 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 2 2 8 - 57 5 3/36 11.4 7.12 9.6 - - 4 T Sangha (ST) 1 1 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 2 1 4 1 28 3 3/28 9.33 7 8 - - 6 PI Walter (BH) 2 2 5 - 29 3 2/22 9.66 5.8 10 - - 7 W Sutherland (MR) 2 2 5.5 - 30 3 2/21 10 5.14 11.66 - - 8 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 2 2 6 - 35 3 2/18 11.66 5.83 12 - - 9 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 10 MG Neser (BH) 2 2 5 - 43 3 2/30 14.33 8.6 10 - -

Brisbane Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett continues to hold the top spot in the rankings with five wickets, averaging 8.6. He's closely followed by his teammate Mitchell Swepson, who has scalped five wickets at an average of 9.8.

Sixers pacer Ben Dwarshuis maintained his third rank with five wickets, averaging 11.4. Thunder spinner Tanveer Sangha retained the fourth slot, having picked up three wickets. Scorchers lead pacer Jason Behrendorff rocketed to the fifth rank with three scalps at 9.33.

With three wickets, Paul Walter, Will Sutherland, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tom Curran, and Michael Neser dropped one position each, settling in the next five spots. Their bowling averages are 9.66, 10, 11.66, 14, and 14.33, respectively.