The Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023, taking place in Madurai, is witnessing the emergence of a new generation of kabaddi players. The tournament aims to promote the sport among the masses. Their unique format of 116 nail-biting matches in the first five rounds is one of the many factors they think can help increase the fan base of the sport.

The Yuva Kabaddi series is taking place at the Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai, and with the first five rounds now over, only eight teams remain. The eight teams will now battle it out in the playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling title race.

The Palani Tuskers, Chola Veerans, Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Panchala Pride, Vijayanagara Veers, Hampi Heroes, and Nilgiri Knights are the eight teams to have made it through.

While all eight teams displayed brilliant performances across all their matches, the Palani Tuskers and Chola Veerans were two teams that stood out. Both teams have demonstrated their mettle in the promotion round and secured their places in the summit round, along with the Nilgiri Knights.

Apart fro the three teams that had already secured their place in the playoffs, the rest still had to battle it out on the field. In the end, the Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Panchala Pride, Vijayanagara Veers, and Hampi Heroes showcased incredible grit and skill in the survival round to earn their place in the playoffs.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition has provided a platform for young Indian players to shine. It's evident that the future of kabaddi in India is bright, with emerging talents putting on some outstanding performances.

Among the standout performers, 23-year-old Suresh Veeraswami Oruganti of Vijayanagara Veers has caught the eye with his impressive raiding skills, amassing a remarkable 192 raid points. Meanwhile, Sonu Mahender Rathee from Murthal Magnets leads the defense charts with 66 points. Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya of Aravalli Arrows and Gowtham Murgan of Chola Veerans are also in close pursuit with 54 and 53 points, respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition: Where to watch

For kabaddi enthusiasts, the live action of the tournament can be witnessed on DD Sports, and streaming is available on FanCode. This ensures that the sport is brought to fans across the nation, and at the same time, it provides a platform for India's next kabaddi heroes to get some recognition.

After the playoffs, the ultimate showdown of the tournament will take place on October 22, where the finalists will battle for the coveted title.