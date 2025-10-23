"Clutch Gods have Qualified" - Fans react as Patna Pirates clinch fifth consecutive win to seal Top 8 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates have scripted one of the most remarkable comebacks in Pro Kabaddi history. They registered a dominating 33-18 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 23. With this, the Pirates claimed the final spot in the top eight and qualified for the playoffs this season.

Ad

Skipper Ayan Lohchan led from the front with 11 points, including nine raid points. Ankit Kumar (four points), Milan Dahiya (four points), and Navdeep (three points) also made crucial contributions.

Having qualified already, the Jaipur Pink Panthers gave their youngsters an opportunity and played a new-look team. However, it worked in favor of the Patna Pirates, who clinched a much-needed victory.

Here is how the fans reacted on X as the Pirates became the last team to qualify this season -

Ad

Trending

"#PKL12 #Patnapirates🏴‍☠️. Clutch Gods have Qualified for the Playoffs 🔥💚🏴‍☠️. We don't Need to be in Top 2 to play Final, We play final From any position, The Kind Of pedigree Pirates holds 🔥.," a fan wrote.

प्रज्वल सोनवणे @Prajwalsonawa14 #PKL12 #Patnapirates🏴‍☠️. Clutch Gods have Qualified for the Playoffs 🔥💚🏴‍☠️. ​ We don't Need to be in Top 2 to play Final, We play final From any position, The Kind Of pedigree Pirates holds 🔥.

Ad

WTH 🐦‍🔥 @Tastydahibara My patna pirates 😭🧿

Ad

Rishi Thakur @notrishithakur Patna Pirates really has clenched itself back to playoffs, I hope they somehow get the title, it's long overdue at this point.

Ad

amram72 @amram72 Patna pirates are very lucky to play their last two league games against Dabang Delhi 'C' team and Jaipur pink panthers 'B' team respectivel. ​ That obviously helping their qualifying chance. #VaaModhipaaru #PKL2025 @tnrags

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers did not have an ideal finish to the league stage despite having qualified. This was their second consecutive defeat. They are eighth on the table with 16 points from 18 games.

A comeback for the ages from Patna Pirates

Just a few games ago, the Patna Pirates were reeling at the bottom of the table. It appeared as though the season was done and dusted for the three-time champions. However, they rose from the ashes and completed a comeback for the ages.

Ad

Their win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers was their fifth in a row. With five consecutive wins, they not only came back but also managed to qualify in the top eight. They ended the league stage on a terrific note and will be extremely confident going into the playoffs.

The Pirates finished seventh in the table after the league stage. They have 16 points from 18 matches. They will aim to carry their unbeaten run during the playoffs as well. Patna Pirates last won the title in Season 5. While they won three titles in the first five seasons, they failed to win the trophy ever since.

Having qualified on the back of a magnificent comeback, they will have their eyes set on a fourth title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More