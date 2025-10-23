"Clutch Gods have Qualified" - Fans react as Patna Pirates clinch fifth consecutive win to seal Top 8 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates have scripted one of the most remarkable comebacks in Pro Kabaddi history. They registered a dominating 33-18 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 23. With this, the Pirates claimed the final spot in the top eight and qualified for the playoffs this season.
Skipper Ayan Lohchan led from the front with 11 points, including nine raid points. Ankit Kumar (four points), Milan Dahiya (four points), and Navdeep (three points) also made crucial contributions.
Having qualified already, the Jaipur Pink Panthers gave their youngsters an opportunity and played a new-look team. However, it worked in favor of the Patna Pirates, who clinched a much-needed victory.
Here is how the fans reacted on X as the Pirates became the last team to qualify this season -
"#PKL12 #Patnapirates🏴☠️. Clutch Gods have Qualified for the Playoffs 🔥💚🏴☠️. We don't Need to be in Top 2 to play Final, We play final From any position, The Kind Of pedigree Pirates holds 🔥.," a fan wrote.
Jaipur Pink Panthers did not have an ideal finish to the league stage despite having qualified. This was their second consecutive defeat. They are eighth on the table with 16 points from 18 games.
A comeback for the ages from Patna Pirates
Just a few games ago, the Patna Pirates were reeling at the bottom of the table. It appeared as though the season was done and dusted for the three-time champions. However, they rose from the ashes and completed a comeback for the ages.
Their win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers was their fifth in a row. With five consecutive wins, they not only came back but also managed to qualify in the top eight. They ended the league stage on a terrific note and will be extremely confident going into the playoffs.
The Pirates finished seventh in the table after the league stage. They have 16 points from 18 matches. They will aim to carry their unbeaten run during the playoffs as well. Patna Pirates last won the title in Season 5. While they won three titles in the first five seasons, they failed to win the trophy ever since.
Having qualified on the back of a magnificent comeback, they will have their eyes set on a fourth title.