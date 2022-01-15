"Coach sir told us not to do that"- Deepak Hooda reveals how changing tactics helped Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their winning form in Pro Kabaddi 2022 thanks to Deepak Hooda's splendid performance on Friday. The raider's Super 10 helped the Pink Panthers beat the Patna Pirates 38-28.

After the match, Deepak spoke to reporters about the team's tactics and his coach Sanjeev Baliyan. He disclosed that the coach instructed him and Arjun Deshwal not to attempt for bonuses because the Patna Pirates had a strong defense.

"As you said, we started with empty raids. We know that Patna Pirates were number one in the points table. So we planned a lot for them. We followed the plan and focused on our movements. You will see that I and Arjun Deshwal did not try for bonus today. Coach sir told us not to do that and because of coach sir's tips we performed so well in the raid attack," said Deepak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started cautiously and scored only five points in the first seven minutes of their match against Patna Pirates. However, they picked up pace at the right time and ended up with a big win.

It is not necessary that you score big in the first 5-7 minutes: Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda highlighted that the team followed their game plan perfectly against Patna Pirates. He mentioned that if a team could pace the game properly, it could win kabaddi matches easily.

"It is not necessary that you score big in the first 5-7 minutes. You should take the game deep. We played at our pace and gradually increased it. It is important in kabaddi to start slow, but to finish big," concluded Deepak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers climbed to fourth position in the points table with a win over Patna Pirates. They will play their next versus Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday.

