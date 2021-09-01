Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player, and full squad

PKL 7's runners-up, Dabang Delhi K.C., was the team to watch out for last season with their sensational raider Naveen Kumar leading the attack for the side. Naveen wreaked havoc in the seventh season with 22 Super-10s and 301 raid points for the franchise.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has restored its faith upon head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda for PKL Season 8. Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, the Dabang Delhi K.C. named only one as their Elite Retained Player (ERP). Four from the New Young Players (NYP) and one from the Retained Young Players (RYP) list were also named earlier. They have spent a total of ₹3.98 crores to sign 15 players for PKL Season 8.

Delhi was over-reliant on Naveen Kumar's raiding strategy in PKL 7. However, their defense somewhat couldn't coordinate, which was the prime reason they failed to win the title last season.

Hence, Dabang Delhi K.C. has changed its defensive setup for the upcoming season. With the inclusion of experienced defenders like Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, and Jeeva Kumar, the defense led by Joginder Narwal will be immensely bolstered for PKL 8.

Ajay Thakur, the fourth-highest scorer in PKL history, will be raiding alongside Naveen Kumar. The offensive pair of Naveen & Ajay will be exciting to watch for Dabang Delhi K.C. in the upcoming PKL Season 8.

Let's take a look at the Dabang Delhi's squad and the cost of their players' signings for PKL Season 8.

Top 3 costliest players for Dabang Delhi K.C.

#1 Sandeep Narwal - ₹60 lakhs

#2 Ajay Thakur - ₹46 lakhs

#3 Jeeva Kumar - ₹44 lakhs

Dabang Delhi K.C. full squad for PKL 8:

Players retained (6):

Balram, Sumit, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vijay & Mohit

Players bought (9):

Mohammad Malak (Defender) - ₹10 lakhs

Emad Sedaghatnia (Raider) - ₹10.20 lakhs

Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder) - ₹60 lakhs

Joginder Narwal (Left corner defender) - ₹20 lakhs

Jeeva Kumar (Right & left cover defender) - ₹44 lakhs

Ajay Thakur (Raider) - ₹46 lakhs

Vikas (Left corner defender) - ₹6 lakhs

Manjeet Chhillar (Left cover defender) - ₹20 lakhs

Sushant Sail (Raider) - ₹10 lakhs

Edited by Prem Deshpande