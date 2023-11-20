Dabang Delhi K.C's assistant coach Ajay Thakur to miss PKL 10 due to personal reasons

Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C recently took to social media to confirm that the newly appointed assistant coach Ajay Thakur will give PKL 10 a miss due to personal reasons.

"Greetings, I am Ajay Thakur and I am creating this message to share a speical message with you all. Recently for the Season 10 of the PKL, I was appointed as the assistant coach but due to some personal reasons, I have been unable to join the camp," the 37-year old said in the video (transcribed into English.)

"I have shared my resignation letter to the Dabang Delhi team. I am sorry to everyone (fans) that I won't be a part of Pro Kabaddi."

This will be a big blow for the Delhi franchise who will be looking to keep their good run going, having been consistent in the last four seasons, making it to the playoffs each time.

While Ajay Thakur will not be there in the coaching unit, the team has Rambir Singh Khokhar as the head coach, and Rambir brings with him massive experience. The coach led Team India to their first Asian Kabaddi Championship title in 1987 and has also coached the national team to big wins in the 2014 Asian Games & 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

With his immense experience and an exciting pool of young talents, the team does look overall balanced to push for another spot in the playoffs this time around.

The team will begin their Season 10 campaign with a clash against the Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, December 3.

Dabang Delhi squad for PKL 10

Here's a look at the complete Dabang Delhi squad for PKL 10:

Naveen Kumar, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya and Mohit.