In a surprising move, Dabang Delhi KC have announced a change at the coaching helm, bidding farewell to Rambir Singh Khokhar and welcoming Joginder Narwal as the new head coach for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 11.

Rambir Khokhar, who replaced Krishan Kumar Hooda in PKL Season 10, steered the team to playoffs amidst the absence of star raider Naveen Kumar. With 13 wins and six losses under his belt, Khokhar's leadership was instrumental in guiding the team through a competitive season.

Despite the team's impressive regular-season performance, they faced disappointment in the Eliminator, falling short against the Patna Pirates. Despite this setback, Khokhar's leadership and strategic acumen were widely appreciated.

Stepping into the role of head coach for the upcoming season is Joginder Narwal, a familiar face within the Dabang Delhi KC setup.

Joginder Narwal previously served as the assistant coach for the Dabang Delhi team in PKL Season 10, thus bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. His transition from player to coach is a testament to his leadership qualities and his commitment to the team's success.

Nurturing Young Talent: Rambir Khokhar's coaching impact at Dabang Delhi KC

During Rambir Singh Khokhar's coaching tenure at Dabang Delhi KC, several young talents flourished and left a lasting impression on the league. Yogesh made a remarkable debut by securing 74 tackle points in the season, thus earning him the title of the best-emerging player.

Another notable success story under Khokhar's guidance was Ashu Malik, who stepped up as a key raider for the team. With an impressive tally of 276 raid points, Ashu Malik clinched the title of the best raider of the season.

In addition to Yogesh and Ashu Malik, other budding talents like Ashish Malik also thrived under Khokhar's coaching. Their consistent performances and impactful contributions played a significant role in the team's success and exemplified Khokhar's ability to nurture and develop young talent.