Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar ruled out of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 season. The franchise confirmed the same on Thursday, January 11.

The star raider dislocated his left knee during a raid in Dabang Delhi's match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 27, 2023, which was the last day of the Chennai leg.

Although Dabang Delhi coach Rambhir Singh Khokhar said that Naveen Kumar was expected to return to the mat soon, the franchise on Thursday stated that the 24-year-old will undergo surgery. The statement read:

"In the aftermath of the injury sustained on December 27th during the match against Jaipur, Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. will not be able to participate further in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League 10. Under the guidance of medical experts, Naveen is set to undergo right-knee ligament surgery, with the management of Dabang Delhi K.C. diligently overseeing his comprehensive treatment plan, including therapies and surgical procedures."

Dabang Delhi KC CEO Durganath Wagle said Naveen Kumar's absence serves as a blow to the team, but promised that the team management will support him in every manner to recover at the earliest.

"Naveen has been a prominent leader and the key reason behind Dabang Delhi's success over the years. His injury is a blow to our team, and we stand with him during these tough times. His leadership and outstanding performance have been instrumental for us, and we are committed to providing him with the best possible care during his rehabilitation," Wagle stated.

Who will lead Dabang Delhi KC in Naveen Kumar's absence in PKL 2023-24?

Raider Ashu Malik, who led Dabang Delhi in the last four matches, will continue to handle the leadership responsibility for the remainder of the season. Despite Naveen Kumar's absence from the mat, the team is second on the points table with seven wins from 11 matches.

Dabang Delhi KC will next play against Patna Pirates on January 14 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Earlier in the season, Naveen became the fastest player to complete 1000 raid points, and overall sixth player to accomplish the feat.