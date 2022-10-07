Dabang Delhi KC schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Dabang Delhi KC for PKL 9

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will play the season opener of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 against U Mumba on Friday, October 7. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host the opening encounter of PKL 9 between the two teams.

Dabang Delhi KC finished second in the points table last season after the group-stage matches. The Delhi-based club defeated table toppers Patna Pirates by a point in the summit clash to win the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They will look to start their title defense with a bang.

Dabang Delhi KC schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at the Dabang Delhi KC's schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 1 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 10: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Match 11 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 12: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 15 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 20 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 17: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Match 25 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 32 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 26: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 41 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 45 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 30: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 49 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 52 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Dabang Delhi KC full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Monu and Vijay.

