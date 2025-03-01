Defending champions India announce squad for Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship 2025

Defending champions India have announced their squad for the Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship 2025, scheduled to be held from March 4 to 9 in Tehran, Iran. The continental event will take place for the first time since 2017. Alongside India and the hosts Iran, Malaysia, Iraq, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Thailand are the remaining teams participating in the event.

India will enter the sixth edition of the tournament as favorites, having won four consecutive titles, including the previous edition held in 2017. They also won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, marking their 100th medal at the continental level.

The defending champions have announced a 12-member squad for the upcoming edition of the Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship. Raider Sonali Shingate, who led Indian Railways in their title-winning campaign at the Senior National Women’s Kabaddi Championship, has been appointed as the captain of the Indian side. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Pushpa Rana will serve as her deputy for the six-day event in Tehran, Iran.

Pooja Kajila, Pooja Narwal, Nidhi Sharma, Amrapali Galande, Neha Daksh, and Sanju Devi are the other raiders in the Indian squad. The Indian team consists of four defenders, including Jyoti Thakur, Sakshi Sharma, Bhavna Devi, and Ritu.

Tejaswini Bai V has been appointed as the chief coach of the Indian women's kabaddi team. Kavita Selvaraj, on the other hand, has been named as the defending champions' assistant coach for the foreign assignment.

India’s squad for the 6th Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship 2025

Here is India's squad for the 6th Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship 2025:

Sonali Shingate (Captain), Pooja Kajila, Pooja Narwal, Nidhi Sharma, Amrapali Galande, Neha Daksh, Sanju Devi, Jyoti Thakur, Sakshi Sharma, Bhavna Devi, Ritu, Pushpa Rana (Vice-captain)

Chief Coach: Tejaswini Bai V

Assistant Coach: Kavita Selvaraj

Manager: Banani Saha

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Varinder Sandhu

