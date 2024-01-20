DEL vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 80

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba face off in the 80th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, January 20, in Hyderabad.

Delhi's winning streak came to an end with a draw and a defeat in their last two games. They have seven wins, four defeats and two tied results from 12 games.

Meanwhile, U Mumba will be slightly concerned, having suffered three losses in their last five games. They have six wins, five losses, and a draw from their 12 outings.

Both teams will be keen to bounce back with a win, potentially setting up for a thrilling contest. Ahead of the clash between the two former champions, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and MUM in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba have played each other 21 times in Pro Kabaddi. Delhi have come out victorious on eight occasions, but Mumbai hold the edge with 12 wins, while one contest ended in a tie.

Although, Delhi beat U Mumba earlier this season, the season 2 champions will eye revenge as they meet again.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches won by U Mumba - 12

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi games played between the two teams. They have won all the games and will look to complete the double over U Mumba this season.

When the teams met earlier this season, captain Ashu Malik led from the front with 13 points in Delhi's win.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Delhi pull off a comprehensive victory. It was an all-round effort from the likes of Amit Hooda (seven points), Sandeep Dhull, Vijay Malik and Naveen Kumar (five points each).

In their other encounter last season, Dabang Delhi put up another complete performance, with Naveen (13 points), Ashu (7 points), Vishal, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull (four points apiece) coming to the party.

Here's a short summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (40) beat MUM (34) by 6 points, January 8, 2024. DEL (41) beat MUM (24) by 17 points, December 6, 2022. DEL (41) beat MUM (27) by 14 points, October 7, 2022.