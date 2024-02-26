DEL vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Eliminator 1

Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates are set to battle it out in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Monday, February 26, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi finished third in the points table after the league stage. They managed to win 13 games, losing six and facing three tied results. Delhi have won three out of their last five matches with two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates finished sixth at the end of the league stage. They managed to win 11 games, losing eight while drawing three games. The Pirates have won three out of their last five games. However, they lost their final league-stage match.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between two former champions DEL and PAT in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates have faced each other 19 times in Pro Kabaddi so far. The battle between both teams has been fascinating. Delhi have won nine of these matches whereas Patna are not far behind, winning eight.

As far as the ongoing season is concerned, Delhi won the first time they met, whereas the other game ended in a tie.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 9

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 8

Matches with No Result - 2

The last three Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between the two teams.

When they met most recently this season, the game ended in a thrilling tie. Ashu Malik (14 points) and Meetu Sharma (8 points) top-scored for Dabang Delhi while Sachin and Manjeet (10 points apiece) led the show for the Pirates.

Their earlier meeting this season was another close encounter, which Delhi won by the smallest of margins. Ashu Malik once again led from the front with 10 points while contributions came from Manjeet and Yogesh (5 points each), Meetu Sharma and Ashish (4 points each).

In their last meeting in season 9, Delhi came out on top. Vijay Malik (7), Vishal and Amit Hooda (5 apiece) did the bulk of the scoring.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (39) tied PAT (39), January 14, 2024. DEL (38) beat PAT (37) by 1 point, January 5, 2022. DEL (30) beat PAT (27) by 3 points, November 19, 2022.