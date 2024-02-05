DEL vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 107

Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan square off in the 107th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Monday, February 5, in Delhi.

Delhi have played 18 games, won 11, lost five and drawn a couple. They have four wins and a defeat from their last five games. Delhi are third in the points table. Meanwhile, the Paltan are second in the standings. They have 12 wins, two losses and as many tied results and two wins, two tied results and a loss in their last five games.

Ahead of the clash between the two consistent teams this season, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and PUN in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang and Puneri have faced off 21 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. Dabang have won eight games but lost 12 and tied one.

When they last met earlier this season, Puneri beat Dabang, wjo will be keen to avenge that loss, as they play at home this time around.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 12

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi games

Puneri Paltan have dominated this battle, having won the last three Pro Kabaddi games between them. When they met earlier this season, Aslam Inamdar (eight points) and Mohit Goyat (seven points) stepped up for Puneri, who beat Dabang.

In their last meeting in season 9, Akash Shinde put in a stellar show, picking up 16 points. Pankaj Mohite also picked up 11 points, helping Puneri register a close win.

Their other meeting last season saw Akash Shinde shine for the Paltan once again, with 13 points. Mohit Goyat also picked up 13 points, ensuring a win for the Paltan despite a 16-point effort from Naveen Kumar.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (30) beat DEL (23) by 7 points, December 18, 2023 PUN (47) beat DEL (44) by 3 points, December 3, 2022 PUN (43) beat DEL (38) by 5 points, November 1, 2022