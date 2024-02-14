DEL vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 120

Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas square off in the 120th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, February 14, in Kolkata.

Dabang Delhi have qualified for the playoffs this season with 69 points from 20 matches. However, they are coming on the back of a defeat in their previous outing. With just two games left to go, Dabang Delhi will be keen to end the league stage on a positive note and carry momentum into the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have lost three out of their last five matches. They suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their last game (56-29). The Thalaivas are out of the playoffs race but have pride to play for with two matches left.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and TAM in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other nine times in Pro Kabaddi history. Delhi have been the dominant side with five wins as compared to just two for the Thalaivas. Both sides have also played out a couple of tied matches.

Interestingly, Tamil Thalaivas beat Dabang Delhi 42-31 when the two sides met earlier this season.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches ending in a tie - 2

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi games

Tamil Thalaivas are unbeaten against Dabang Delhi in their last three Pro Kabaddi matches with two wins and a draw.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Tamil Thalaivas registered a comfortable win. Ajinkya Pawar put in a stunning display, bagging 21 points, while Narender complimented him well with eight points.

Their last meeting in season 9 ended in a draw. Naveen Kumar (15 points) and Ashu Malik (8 points) were the key performers for Dabang Delhi while Narender (14 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (6 points) top scored for the Thalaivas.

In their reverse fixture last season, Tamil Thalaivas beat Delhi as Narender amassed 24 points in the game. Ajinkya (6 points) and Himanshu (5 points) also added to the tally.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (42) beat DEL (31) by 11 points, December 3, 2023 TAM (37) tied DEL (37), November 30, 2022 TAM (49) beat DEL (39) by 10 points, October 30, 2022