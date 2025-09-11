"Don't judge U Mumba Before full time" - Fans express excitement after U Mumba's thrilling win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba clinched a thrilling 40-39 win over Patna Pirates in a nail-biting clash that went right down to the wire in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They sealed a victory in the final moments in what was a contest for the ages.Amirmohammad Zafardanesh put up an impressive performance for U Mumba. He scored 12 raid points, including 11 touch and one bonus point. All-rounder Anil supported him well with nine raid points while Sandeep (four raid points) and Vijay Kumar (four tackle points) made important contributions as they bounced back from a defeat in their previous encounter.As they held their nerves and grabbed two crucial points in a thrilling contest that could have gone either way, their fans expressed their excitement on X, reacting to the win.&quot;Don't judge U Mumba Before full time.🔥 #Umumba,&quot; a fan tweeted.Zafardanesh put in a massive final raid for the Mumbai-based franchise and scored the match-winning point as he got a touch on Panta's Sombir. He made all the difference in the end.&quot;U mumba taking an 8 point lead earlier and then the one man army of Ayan lochab made patna to comeback and then Zaffar danesh stepped up when it matters the most for his team. A match for the ages🥶,&quot; a user wrote.Jota Lives On 🕊️❤️ | IKBAL BASID @BasidIkbalLINKU mumba taking an 8 point lead earlier and then the one man army of Ayan lochab made patna to comeback and then Zaffar danesh stepped up when it matters the most for his team. A match for the ages🥶#VaaModhiPaaru @StarSportsTamil @SonofDhavamani @VishnoWA fan also praised Anil and Sandeep for their efforts alongside Zafardanesh, hailing the comeback they made to register a hard-fought win.&quot;@ProKabaddi What a game of Kabaddi between @umumba and @PatnaPirates One sided effort from Ayaan goes in vain. Great comeback from UMumba after last game. Zafardanesh,Anil and Sandeep did a brilliant job in absence of Ajit Chauhan. #PKL12 #UMumba #PatnaPirates,&quot; the tweet read.Jayesh @Jayesh_45LINK@ProKabaddi What a game of Kabaddi between @umumba and @PatnaPirates One sided effort from Ayaan goes in vain. Great comeback from UMumba after last game. Zafardanesh,Anil and Sandeep did a brilliant job in absence of Ajit Chauhan. #PKL12 #UMumba #PatnaPiratesPatna Pirates would be disappointed after failing to close the game. They crashed to their fourth defeat of the season.&quot;U Mumba 🔥🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥Patana pirates 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; a user wrote.Ayan Lohchab put in an incredible performance for Patna Pirates. He scored 21 raid points. Unfortunately, his stellar show went in vain as the Pirates lost the game. However, fans appreciated his efforts.&quot;Feel bad for Ayan Lochab. Had a great game personally, but Patna Pirates went down by just 1 point. What a thriller 🔥#ProKabaddi,&quot; a fan tweeted.Ayan failed to score a point in the final raid of the match, that cost Patna two points.&quot;Ayan Lohchab, what a player man. Although, patna pirates lost due to the miscalculation on the last raid due to him but this guy right here is a perfect Pradeep Narwal replacement, a user wrote.Ratnesh @ratnesh03079LINKAyan Lohchab, what a player man. Although, patna pirates lost due to the miscalculation on the last raid due to him but this guy right here is a perfect Pradeep Narwal replacement.Ayan is having a terrific season so far. He has scored 67 raid points from five games at an average of 13.4.U Mumba to face Puneri Paltan in their next clashU Mumba now have four wins and eight points from six matches. They have had a fine start to their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign. The former champions will face Puneri Paltan in their next clash on September 18 at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur.The Pune-based franchise have had a similar campaign so far. They have won four out of their six games and have eight points. After winning their first three games, they suffered two back-to-back defeats.However, they bounced back with a victory in their previous game against UP Yoddhas. With teams coming on the back of wins, it is expected to be another exciting battle.