England’s kabaddi players quit jobs, embark on journey to India to improve national team

The emergence of kabaddi as a sport in England may puzzle many, but for a group of dedicated players, it represents an opportunity to put their passion on the global map.

With roots tracing back over 4,000 years to ancient India, kabaddi has found a niche following among the South Asian diaspora in the UK.

"I always say it's like team wrestling with tag," England international and Dabang Delhi's Raider, Felix Li, explained to Reuters.

Despite its rich history and cultural significance, kabaddi remains relatively unknown to mainstream British sports fans.

However, a growing network of fans from many backgrounds is working hard to reverse that narrative, establishing England as a rising force in kabaddi ahead of the World Cup next year. The next competition in England, organised by the breakaway World Kabaddi Federation (WKF), is expected to highlight the country's talent on an international stage.

For players like Felix Li and Yuvraj Pandeya, kabaddi is not just a sport—it's a way of life. Despite facing limited opportunities and financial rewards, Li and Pandeya made the bold decision to leave their day jobs and pursue their kabaddi dreams abroad. Their dedication paid off when they were signed by Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the sport's premier competition.

"The problem with kabaddi in the UK is that we don't have the coaches with the know-how," England player Tom Dawtrey said to Reuters.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the sport's development in the country. Despite the lack of professional infrastructure, players like Felix Li and Yuvraj Pandeya have taken it upon themselves to hone their skills and represent England on the global stage.

England's Kabaddi Players on a Quest for Improvement

With the PKL attracting millions of fans around the world, kabaddi's popularity is on the rise, offering a platform for players to showcase their talents and encourage future athletes. Li's decision to share his learnings via a daily vlog underlines the players' dedication to the sport's growth back home in the UK.

Kabaddi's distinct blend of agility, strength, and strategy has drawn players from a variety of sports backgrounds, including rugby fans like Felix Li. Many players have found it easy to transfer from traditional contact sports to kabaddi, citing parallels in skill sets and physical demands.

As England prepares to make its imprint on the global kabaddi scene, players and fans alike remain committed to promoting the sport and highlighting its rich past to a larger audience. With drive and perseverance, they hope to transform kabaddi from a hobby to a recognised sport in the UK and beyond.