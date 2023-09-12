"Every team, every match - there are different plans" - Pawan Sehrawat on extensive preparation for Asian Games 2023

Indian kabaddi team skipper at Asian Kabaddi Championship Pawan Sehrawat is currently gearing up for a leadership role at Asian Games 2023.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Pawan opened up on the extensive preparation that the team is undergoing for the Asian Games 2023, with an aim to reclaim the gold medal.

He divulged that the team is going through videos of past matches and for each player individually to analyse how they play.

"Every match, every team - there are different plans," Pawan Sehrawat said. "The coaches are working on them. They are starting the videography - for which defense which raider is better."

"There is no such thing that only the right raider will win the tournament, or only the left raider will win the tournament. We are planning for that, we are working continuously," he added.

The 27-year old also spoke about how they are looking to improve even further so that they can grasp the opportunities that they perhaps missed out on during Asian Kabaddi Championship.

"We worked a lot in the last camp. The mistakes we made - we are working on them. The moments where the tackle could have been made - we are working on it so that the tackle can be done, so that we grasp those moments," revealed Pawan Sehrawat.

"If they have a good team, we will also play well" - Pawan Sehrawat up for the Iranian challenge at Asian Games 2023

Speaking about the recently completed Asian Kabaddi Championship, where the team narrowly edged past Iran in the group stage match, Pawan Sehrawat reasoned that the team didn't underperform lest they would've lost.

Pawan asserted that they have prepared thoroughly for the full-strength Iranian team that they will be facing.

"It's not like the team there played badly - If they played badly, the team would have lost. The team has played well. The next new team of Iran, we have prepared for them too. The role is to handle the team and work on that situation. And we will also play with full strength. If they have a good team, we will also play well," Pawan Sehrawat remarked.

Pawan also revealed that they are adopting a new approach where they are asking players' opinions on certain match situations.

"We are getting training on situations players have to go through during the match. We are taking the players' opinion on what they would have done. So, the bigger the tournament, the better we are training," Pawan said.

The Indian kabaddi team will be eager to get the gold medal back at the Asian Games 2023, after losing to Iran in the semi-finals of Asian Games 2018. This is the first time India failed to win the title at Asian Games in the history of the sport.