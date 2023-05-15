Experienced Ravi Shetty appointed as head coach of Thailand Kabaddi Team

Thailand recently made headlines in the world of kabaddi by appointing Ravi Shetty as their national team's head coach. This is regarded as a significant step forward in the development of the sport in Thailand, which has grown in popularity in recent years.

Shetty is a well-known name in the kabaddi community, having previously coached the Malaysian national team to numerous victories. He has also coached several teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, India's premier kabaddi league, and has played an important role in the sport's growth in the country.

He is expected to have a positive impact on the Thailand Kabaddi team due to his extensive experience and knowledge of the game. His selection is regarded as a significant boost to the team's chances of success in international competitions such as the Asian Games and the Kabaddi World Cup.

The Thailand Kabaddi Federation has been actively promoting the sport in the country, and Ravi Shetty's appointment is seen as part of their efforts to advance the sport.

Kabaddi has grown in popularity in Thailand in recent years, with the sport now being taught in schools and universities throughout the country. The Thailand Kabaddi Federation has organized several tournaments and events to promote and encourage participation in the sport.

The selection of Ravi Shetty as the Thailand Kabaddi team's head coach is anticipated to further the sport's development in that nation. He is anticipated to instill in the team a new level of professionalism and discipline, thanks to his experience and knowledge, enabling them to compete at the highest level.

Ravi Shetty’s achievements in his past roles

Ravi Shetty has a strong track record in the world of kabaddi, having previously coached several successful teams. Shetty was the head coach of U Mumba when they won the Pro Kabaddi League in 2015, and has also led Puneri Paltans to the playoffs in 2021. He has also previously coached the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Patna Pirates.

