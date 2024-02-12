Former India kabaddi skipper Deepak Hooda and his wife Saweety Boora enter politics

Former Indian kabaddi team skipper and Arjuna awardee Deepak Hooda and his wife Saweety Boora, the prominent Indian boxer, have announced they are entering politics by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video released on his Instagram handle, Deepak stated that he is joining the BJP because of the central government’s actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He cited the removal of Article 370, the construction of Ram Mandir, and the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as reasons for his decision.

“I am very happy with the work done in the country by honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which includes many historic decisions like construction of Ram Temple, giving Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh and removal of Article 370 from Kashmir,” he stated in the video.

Deepak also hailed the Prime Minister for improving his efforts in enhancing sports facilities nationwide and initiating programs such as Khelo India and Khelo India University Games.

“Many works have also been done by the Prime Minister to promote sports in the country, such as increasing facilities and budget. Khelo India and Khelo India University Games have helped Indian sportspersons to perform well across the globe. These all have inspired me to join the BJP party," he added.

Saweety Boora eager to contribute to the BJP

On Monday, February 12, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the party members to Deepak and Saweety in Rohtak. Saweety stated in a video that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, India's image has emerged on the world map, which inspired her to take up a political career with the BJP party.

“I am impressed by the works of national interest done by PM Modi and the way he has upheld India’s image in the world. If I get a chance, I would like to contribute to the service of the country under his leadership. I am joining BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar,” he said.

Boxer Saweety and Kabaddi star Deepak Hooda married on July 7th, 2022.