Ajay Thakur shares some special memories in a heart-touching birthday message to Anup Kumar

Former Indian Kabaddi team captain Ajay Thakur sent a heart-warming message to his senior Anup Kumar as the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning captain turns 37 today.

The Tamil Thalaivas skipper wrote a birthday wish in Hindi, in which he described how Kumar would behave with him during their time in the Indian kabaddi team.

Ajay Thakur stated that Anup Kumar would hit him with a charger and even shout at him when he did something wrong. However, Thakur also stated Kumar did this only for the betterment of the Himachal Pradesh-based raider.

The former Bengaluru Bulls raider shared a photo with Anup Kumar from the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup on his official Instagram account and penned a message in Hindi.

Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur once ruled the Pro Kabaddi League

While Ajay Thakur had a forgettable PKL season last year, fans should remember that he was one of the best raiders in the competition during the first six editions of the tournament.

Thakur has amassed 790 raid points in 115 matches, including 29 Super 10s. The Iceman recorded a Super 10 in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final match against Iran.

Meanwhile, Anup Kumar led the U Mumba side to perfection in the first four seasons. The Mumbai-based PKL franchise qualified for the final thrice in the first four seasons. They won their maiden title after defeating Ajay Thakur's Bengaluru Bulls in the finals of the second edition.

Anup Kumar played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers during his last PKL season. He retired from the sport in 2018 and later coached the Puneri Paltan.

Ajay Thakur, on the other hand, is still practicing hard as he aims to make a magnificent comeback in the eighth PKL season. The Frog Jump specialist will be the key to the Tamil Thalaivas' success this year.