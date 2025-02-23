Haryana, Services, Maharashtra, and Punjab storm into quarterfinals at 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships

The knockout stage of the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships saw four thrilling Round-of-16 matches on Day 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Defending champions Haryana, alongside Services, Maharashtra, and Punjab, secured their spots in the quarterfinals with commanding victories.

Haryana, led by PKL stars Yogesh Kathuniya and Ashu Malik, faced stiff resistance from Tamil Nadu in what turned out to be the most competitive match of the day. Tamil Nadu's raiding department put up a strong fight, keeping the game closely contested in the first half. However, Haryana’s superior all-round play helped them pull away in the final moments, sealing a hard-fought 48-41 victory. Despite Tamil Nadu’s efforts, Haryana’s experience and depth proved decisive in the closing stages.

One of the most dominant performances of the day came from Services, who were led by star raider Naveen Kumar. The defending runners-up completely outclassed Madhya Pradesh with a massive 57-22 win. Services’ raiders attacked relentlessly, while their defense shut down any attempts by Madhya Pradesh to make a comeback.

Right from the first whistle, Services established their control and never allowed their opponents to settle into the game.

Punjab made light work of Bihar with a resounding 47-18 victory. From the very beginning, Punjab’s defensive unit and fast-paced raiding ensured they stayed ahead. Bihar struggled to match Punjab’s intensity and failed to find an answer to their opponents' aggressive approach.

Host state Odisha’s journey came to an end as they fell to a formidable Maharashtra side, losing 43-26. Odisha had the backing of a passionate home crowd but struggled to counter Maharashtra’s strong lineup. Players like Akash Shinde, Ajit Chouhan, and Pankaj Mohite played key roles in ensuring Maharashtra’s smooth passage to the quarterfinals. Maharashtra built a steady lead throughout the game and never looked in trouble.

71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships quarterfinal matches

The quarterfinals will now feature two highly anticipated matchups. Haryana will take on Services in a battle between two top teams, while Maharashtra will clash with Punjab in what promises to be another exciting contest.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will take on Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will battle Goa in the other two quarterfinal matchups.

