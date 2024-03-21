Haryana squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Mohit Goyat and Ashu Malik

Rajesh Narwal is set to lead the Haryana squad in the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024. The coveted tournament will get underway from Thursday (March 21) and run until Sunday (March 24).

The last edition saw Indian Railways beating Maharashtra 38-21 to clinch the national title.

A total of 30 teams have been divided into eight groups, and the group stage games will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will be playing other teams in their respective groups once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will follow.

The team's skipper, Narwal has played 96 games in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history and secured 398 points, including 285 raid points. He will look to use his experience to good effect to help Haryana have a deeper run in the tournament.

The star raiders, Ashu Malik and Mohit Goyat form the core part of the Haryana squad. In the PKL 10, Malik earned 280 points in 23 games, while Goyat scored 151 points in 22 appearances. Certainly, the performances of both players will likely define the fate of the Haryana side in this tournament.

Meanwhile, defenders Mohit Nandal and Krishan Dhull earned 74 and 78 tackle points, respectively in the PKL 10, and will play a key role for the side as well.

However, notable exclusion from the Haryana squad was the veteran Pardeep Narwal. In PKL 10, 'Dubki King' could only earn 122 raid points, which might have worked against him.

Haryana squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is the talented 12-man roster of the Haryana team for the Senior Kabaddi Championship:

Rajesh Narwal (c), Jaideep Dahiya, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Dhankar, Mohit Nandal, Krishan Dhull, Vishal Lather, Akshay Rather, Upender, Mohit, Nitin.