"He knows how to carry out the role of a captain" - Dabang Delhi Head Coach on Fazel Atrachali leading in Ashu Malik's absence in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi Head Coach Joginder Narwal opened up on Fazel Atrachali leading the side in Pro Kabaddi 2025 during Ashu Malik's absence. Due to an injury, Ashu Malik has missed several games this season.

Ad

While he is the captain of the team, veteran Fazel Atrachali has led in his absence. The Dabang Delhi Head Coach stated that he decided to appoint Fazel as captain with Ashu missing out. He expressed that the Iranian star brought a lot of experience and knew how to carry out the role of a captain.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Head Coach Joginder Narwal interacted with the press during a Media Day organized by JioStar. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Fazel has captained many teams before as well. I sat with the whole team and decided to make him the captain in Ashu's absence. He captained Bengal last year. He knows how to carry out the role of a captain as well. He knows how to lead and how to handle the players. He is playing Kabaddi from a long time and the Pro Kabaddi as well for at least ten years. So he knows how to captain and how to go about things."

Ad

Fazel has not only led well but has also delivered as a senior defender of the team. He has picked up 49 tackle points from 17 games with four High 5s. Despite this being his first season in the league with Dabang Delhi, Fazel has impressed on all fronts.

Dabang Delhi have done well even without Ashu Malik

While Ashu Malik's injury came as a huge blow, it did not affect Dabang Delhi's fortunes as such. He has been their lead raider this season with 146 raid points from 12 games.

Ad

However, the team continued to do well despite his absence. Performing consistently, they finished second in the league stage. They have 26 points from 18 games. The team also sealed a top-two finish ahead of the playoffs.

Head Coach Joginder Narwal reflected on the team doing well even without their captain and star raider.

"Ashu had a slight injury, despite that he was the lead raider of our team. But even in his absence the team has played very well. Puneri Paltan and we have been in the top two throughout. We have the same points. So the team has done very well as a unit despite Ashu's absence," he said.

The Season 8 champions will have their eyes set on the prize. They will aim for their second Pro Kabaddi title this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More