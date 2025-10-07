Patna Pirates' new head coach Randeep Dalal made a huge claim on young raider Ayan Lohchab. They defeated the UP Yoddhas on Monday, October 06. Patna beat the Yoddhas 36-28 to register a crucial victory.
Ayan has been a top performer for the Patna Pirates this season. Against the Yoddhas, he scored a magnificent Super 10, picking up 15 raid points. These included 12 touch and three bonus points.
Randeep praised Ayan and reckoned that he would be a star in the future. He was also impressed by his performance against a strong defensive unit such as that of the Yoddhas.
"Ayan is the best among the young players. He will be a star in the coming times. He is very mature and is fit to put in all the raids in a match. He has all the skills. Today also he scored 15 points. UP has a strong defense and scoring against them like this, it was a very good performance," he said in a post-match press conference.
Ayan has bagged 119 raid points from 10 matches so far this season. He has six Super 10s to his name.
Patna Pirates' coach lauds defenders for impressive performance against UP Yoddhas
Randeep Dalal also lauded Patna Pirates' defenders after the win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He reckoned that the defenders had a larger role to play while the raiders were always in the limelight.
"The raiders are always highlighted but the main role is of the defenders. The defenders can control the game. The team that has a strong defense will win. Raiders will do their job but if the defenders do not then the raiders' efforts also go in vain," he said.
Ayan scored 15 raid points. However, it was a collective effort from the Patna Pirates' defenders that helped them seal the win. Navdeep scored a High 5, picking up five tackle points. Deepak Singh scored four tackle points. Skipper Ankit Jaglan also chipped in with three tackle points.
The Pirates moved to the tenth position with this win. They now have six points from ten matches. This was a much-needed victory. The Pirates kept their hopes of qualifying for the top eight alive with this result.