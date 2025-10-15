"Highest team points in this season 🔥🔥" - Fans react as Puneri Paltan seal Top 2 spot with massive win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan registered a massive win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 15. They crushed them 57-33 in a one-sided affair. It was also the highest team score so far this season.

Ad

Puneri Paltan continued to remain at the top of the table with this win. They now have 26 points from 16 matches. Moreover, they sealed their spot in the top two. The Paltan will now play directly in the first qualifier.

They put up a complete team effort against the Panthers. Pankaj Mohite scored nine raid points. Aditya Shinde and Aslam Inamdar scored five raid points each. Gaurav Khatri scored seven tackle points while Vaibhav Rabade picked up six tackle points.

Ad

Trending

Here is how the fans reacted to the Pune-based franchise's huge victory over Jaipur -

"Highest team points in this season 🔥🔥Puneri Paltan 57 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #PunevsJaipur," a fan wrote on X.

Sailesh @shivanirvana001 Highest team points in this season 🔥🔥 Puneri Paltan 57 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #PunevsJaipur

Ad

Ajit @12th_man_tweetz Puneri Paltan 🧡

Ad

UNKNOWN🦁 @gujju____ Puneri Paltan!!! what a team!!! 🔥

Ad

Ekansh @agrawalekanshhh Gheuntak 🚀🚀🚀🚀💪💪💪 @PuneriPaltan #puneripaltan #PKL

Ad

Iranian star Ali Samadi fought a lone battle for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He picked up his third Super 10 of the season, scoring 14 raid points. However, it was nowhere near enough to help the Panthers get even close in the contest.

It was their fourth successive defeat. The path to qualify for the top eight seems to be getting even tougher for the Panthers.

Puneri Paltan will aim for a top-of-the-table finish

Puneri Paltan have not only qualified but also sealed their spot in the top two. They are in tremendous form, having won seven matches on the trot. The Paltan appear unstoppable at the moment.

Ad

They have two matches remaining in the league stage. These games are against the Telugu Titans on Saturday, October 18, and Patna Pirates on Sunday, October 19. While these matches are of no significant importance for Aslam Inamdar and his men, they will aim to continue their winning streak.

The Paltan will eye a top-of-the-table finish. They will want to enter the playoffs with momentum and confidence on their side. The Telugu Titans, who are currently third on the table, could pose some challenge. However, they will fancy another big win over the Pirates, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More