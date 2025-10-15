"Highest team points in this season 🔥🔥" - Fans react as Puneri Paltan seal Top 2 spot with massive win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan registered a massive win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 15. They crushed them 57-33 in a one-sided affair. It was also the highest team score so far this season.
Puneri Paltan continued to remain at the top of the table with this win. They now have 26 points from 16 matches. Moreover, they sealed their spot in the top two. The Paltan will now play directly in the first qualifier.
They put up a complete team effort against the Panthers. Pankaj Mohite scored nine raid points. Aditya Shinde and Aslam Inamdar scored five raid points each. Gaurav Khatri scored seven tackle points while Vaibhav Rabade picked up six tackle points.
Here is how the fans reacted to the Pune-based franchise's huge victory over Jaipur -
"Highest team points in this season 🔥🔥Puneri Paltan 57 ❤️🔥❤️🔥 #PunevsJaipur," a fan wrote on X.
Iranian star Ali Samadi fought a lone battle for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He picked up his third Super 10 of the season, scoring 14 raid points. However, it was nowhere near enough to help the Panthers get even close in the contest.
It was their fourth successive defeat. The path to qualify for the top eight seems to be getting even tougher for the Panthers.
Puneri Paltan will aim for a top-of-the-table finish
Puneri Paltan have not only qualified but also sealed their spot in the top two. They are in tremendous form, having won seven matches on the trot. The Paltan appear unstoppable at the moment.
They have two matches remaining in the league stage. These games are against the Telugu Titans on Saturday, October 18, and Patna Pirates on Sunday, October 19. While these matches are of no significant importance for Aslam Inamdar and his men, they will aim to continue their winning streak.
The Paltan will eye a top-of-the-table finish. They will want to enter the playoffs with momentum and confidence on their side. The Telugu Titans, who are currently third on the table, could pose some challenge. However, they will fancy another big win over the Pirates, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.