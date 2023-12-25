Himanshu PKL Team 2023: Which team is Himanshu playing for in PKL 2023?

Left-corner defender Himanshu is playing in his fourth consecutive season for Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24. He made a significant impact with his raiding and defending on the mat in the recent match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, although the former lost the game.

Nevertheless, it was a promising outing for Himanshu, who secured eight points in the match. He made three touchpoints and three bonus points as well. Besides this, he also made a successful tackle point, which helped the team come back into the game after faltering significantly in the first half.

Himanshu has played three matches for Tamil Thalaivas this season and has managed to secure 10 points in total, out of which eight came in the last game. His performance in the first two games didn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

Himanshu was part of the starting seven in Tamil Thalaivas' first game against Dabang Delhi, where he secured only two points. The defender wasn’t part of the team in the next game against Bengal Warriors but made his comeback in the third match against the Telugu Titans.

However, the Tamil Thaliavas defender couldn’t score a single point in that game and, hence, was dropped in the subsequent game against U Mumba. His performance against the Pirates would have given him a lot of confidence and the team would be hoping that he replicates similar performances in the upcoming matches as well.

Himanshu made his PKL debut in 2019 season for Tamil Thalaivas

The left-corner defender took his first steps in Pro Kabaddi League in the 2019 season. He made his debut for Tamil Thalaivas and secured six points in five matches. The following season, he appeared in 10 games, securing 40 points at a raid strike rate of 49 percent.

Himanshu played his third consecutive season for Tamil Thalaivas in the 2022 season and garnered 60 points at a tackle strike rate of 45 percent.