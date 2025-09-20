"I apologize for that": Anup Kumar says sorry to Pro Kabaddi 2025 fans for losing his cool, explains why he got angry on match officials

Patna Pirates head coach Anup Kumar has apologized to the fans for losing his cool during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against Dabang Delhi KC. At the post-match press conference, Anup explained the whole situation which made him furious and argue with the match officials.

In the final phase of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC, Anup Kumar entered the mat and argued with the referees. During his playing days, Anup was known as Captain Cool, and it was rare to see him get angry on the mat.

However, fans saw a different avatar of Anup in PKL 2025 on September 20. When asked about that particular moment in the match, Anup said:

"It happens sometimes. The process of substitute is that you have to come inside the box, then the official sees and then executes the substitution, but their player was in the dugout only. Ashu was there and a defender was there, they wanted to substitute raider Ashu with a defender, so it would have made things difficult for us. I apologize for that."

Anup Kumar then reflected on his team Patna Pirates ending Dabang Delhi KC's six-match winning streak in PKL 2025 and commented:

"In 2015, when I was the U Mumba captain, we had won 6 matches. We lost the seventh match. Dabang Delhi KC were on a 6-match winning streak this season, and we have defeated them now. I am more happy for that thing."

Patna Pirates became the first team to defeat Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 2025. The Pirates beat Delhi by 33-30 in a thrilling match at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

"Ashu Malik had a minor injury"- Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal gives fitness update on his team's skipper after first loss in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi KC head coach Joginder Narwal admitted that his men probably got a little complacent after winning six matches and took Patna Pirates lightly. When asked if his team got complacent, Joginder replied:

"Yes, I think so (we got a little complacent). We gifted some easy points."

Captain Ashu Malik earned only six points against the Pirates. He is known to be a raid machine in Pro Kabaddi 2025, but he went in to raid only 15 times, out of which nine were empty raids. Joginder disclosed that Ashu is dealing with some fitness problems.

"Ashu Malik had a minor injury. It's not a big issue. He will perform well in the next matches," the Dabang Delhi KC coach said.

Despite the defeat against the Pirates, Delhi continue to be in the Top 2 of the PKL 2025 points table. They will play their next Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against former champions U Mumba on September 25.

